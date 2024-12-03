FUTA Student Flaunts Academic Laurels He Won As He Graduates With First Class Physiology
- A man who graduated with the class of 2023 at the Federal University of Technology Akure came online to celebrate
- Shonde Oluwapelumi Caleb studied physiology at FUTA and won many academic laurels for excellent performance
- Shonde graduated with a first-class degree in physiology, and he emerged as the best male graduating student in the faculty of basic medical sciences
A student has won many academic laurels at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
Shonde Oluwapelumi Caleb graduated from FUTA with the 2023 set.
After his convocation, Shonde took to social media to celebrate bagging a degree from FUTA.
He said he studied physiology and aced the course right from when he was at 100 level.
Shonde said out of eight semesters, he maintained a first-class status in seven after writing his examinations.
He said he won 15 competitive academic laurels at FUTA, and he eventually emerged as the best male graduating student in the faculty of basic medical sciences.
Shonde bagged first-class, and he also served as the faculty president of the Basic Medical Sciences Students Association 2023/24.
Many people who saw his post congratulated him for achieving many laurels in his educational pursuit.
He listed his achievements:
"Faculty President, Basic Medical Sciences Students Association 2023/24, wrote 7 first class in 8 semsters (7/8), two consecutive 5 dots, a record only I hold in my level both department and faculty. Won five dean's lists, won a scholarship as an undergrad, won three executive positions from 100-300 level and three political appointments in the university. Served as the first assistant general secretary of my department. Created the first boot camp platform for 200-level students in my faculty. Created BAMSSA-FUTA 1st magazine as the 4th serving P.R.O. Pioneered the first medical outreach as president in my faculty. Won 15+ Competitive laurels."
