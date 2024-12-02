A Nigerian lady said during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge, she asked God to give her a good job

Marviedom said she wrote a job offer letter to herself in faith, believing that she would receive an appointment letter

God has answered her prayers because she got a job to resume on the exact date she put on the appointment letter she wrote

A lady who needed a job decided to put her faith in God during the 2024 Hallelujah Challenge.

She attended the Nathaniel Bassey program with an appointment letter written to herself.

The lady said she got the job after Hallelujah Challenge. Photo credit: Tiktok/Marviedom.

Source: TikTok

In a post made on TikTok, Marviedom made it clear she needed a job before the end of 2024.

With faith, she took the appointment letter to the Hallelujah Challenge and prayed over it.

The appointment letter was dated December 2, 2024, when she expected God to surprise her with a job.

Surprisingly, Marviedom has got the job, which she will resume exactly as she wrote in the appointment letter.

She said:

"You wrote yourself an employment letter and it came to pass same date. It was dress like your miracle for Hallelujah Challenge October 2024 and I wrote myself an employment later and dated it the 2nd of December 2024. Yesterday 29th of November, I received my employment letter to resume on the... you guessed right, the 2nd of December 2024. It was number 4 on my prayer journal. Don't even get me started on point 5 that God started answering in October. I didn't even apply to this job! The recuiter reached out to me, accepted my choice pay, and walked me through the whole process till the end. At some point she said "I don't even know why I'm doing this" Ah the grace and love of God is so surreal! God too sabi this love thing because what! I can't keep calm. @nathanielblow_ thank you sir o for answering God's call and letting Him use you. Thank You Jesus!"

Reactions as lady gets a job

@opuruiche said:

"Congratulations girll. I'm next to testify."

@Iruomachukwu said:

"Mine is coming to fulfillment too amen!"

Tears as lady loses her job

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady who got a job with a real estate company has been relieved of her appointment after a disagreement.

The lady shared her story on TikTok, saying for all the jobs she did at the company, she was placed on a monthly salary of N70,000.

Jimmy Julia said trouble started when she was asked to come to work on a Saturday, and she refused.

Source: Legit.ng