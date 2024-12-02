Lady Overjoyed as Davido's Cousin Nikos Living Patronises Her Shop in Osogbo, Shares Lovely Video
- Singer Davido's cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos Living, patronised a random woman's shop, and the business owner could not contain her excitement
- Taking to social media, she reposted a video showing Nikos Living time at her shop, situated at Osogbo, Osun State capital
- Nigerians who watched the clip hailed Nikos Living, who is the daughter of the governor of Osun State
A businesswoman, @niyot123, was filled with joy after the daughter of the governor of Osun State, Adenike Adeleke, alias Nikos Living, visited her shop.
In a short clip seen on TikTok, Nikos Living checked out some outfits in the woman's shop.
According to the businesswoman, Nikos Living actually did shopping with her. She gave a shoutout to Nikos Living on TikTok, expressing her love for her.
"The Daughter of Osun sate Governor shopped at Niyot Wears yesterday🤩 Thank you mama😍 @adenike Adeleke I love you ma," she wrote.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
In the clip, the woman noted that Nikos Living's skin was like milk. She added that Nikos Living, Davido's cousin, was jovial and friendly.
Watch her video below:
People gush over Nikos Living
herod_lammy said:
"Shea unah see where governor daughter Dey chop oo."
MINISTEROFCLASSICTHINGSINILORI said:
"From picture self person go know she is humble."
Nenyenwa1 said:
"Na nikkos make davido sing awuke❤❤❤ her body na fire."
🤍♉️ANUOLUWAPO 🤍♉️ said:
"Oppor fun oremi. You are going places my love niyot living ……Osogbo vendor wey Dey deliver."
NO1_Luxurythriftvendor said:
"She is a very supportive person like her cousin David."
Monisola 💎💯 said:
"Ore mi vendor awon Baddie , Osogbo kan Niyot kan !!!!"
Souvenir_gbanjo said:
"There family is filled with loved ones., hence they show it to people too."
Oreofeolwa🤩 said:
"Awwwwww this is lovely 🥰 I do pass this shop even saying I’m going to patronize you."
Cubana Chiefpriest brags about spending N100m with wife on Davido’s concert: “Can lavish our capital”
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nikos Living had donated cows and bags of rice to the Osun State NYSC camp.
Nikos Living gifts corper N100k
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's cousin Nikos Living had gifted N100k to a female NYSC member, Ngozi.
Ngozi first chatted up Nikos Living, inviting her to the Osun state orientation camp as they were "going through a lot."
Nikos Living eventually visited the camp and donated bags of rice and cows. Ngozi entered Nikos Living's DM to express sadness about not seeing her privately when she came. Nikos Living surprisingly requested her account details and sent her N100k. The NYSC member's chat with Adenike Adeleke was shared on TikTok.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng