Singer Davido's cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos Living, patronised a random woman's shop, and the business owner could not contain her excitement

Taking to social media, she reposted a video showing Nikos Living time at her shop, situated at Osogbo, Osun State capital

Nigerians who watched the clip hailed Nikos Living, who is the daughter of the governor of Osun State

A businesswoman, @niyot123, was filled with joy after the daughter of the governor of Osun State, Adenike Adeleke, alias Nikos Living, visited her shop.

In a short clip seen on TikTok, Nikos Living checked out some outfits in the woman's shop.

Nikos Living patronised a businesswoman in Osogbo. Photo Credit: @niyot123, Instagram/@nikos_babii

According to the businesswoman, Nikos Living actually did shopping with her. She gave a shoutout to Nikos Living on TikTok, expressing her love for her.

"The Daughter of Osun sate Governor shopped at Niyot Wears yesterday🤩 Thank you mama😍 @adenike Adeleke I love you ma," she wrote.

In the clip, the woman noted that Nikos Living's skin was like milk. She added that Nikos Living, Davido's cousin, was jovial and friendly.

People gush over Nikos Living

herod_lammy said:

"Shea unah see where governor daughter Dey chop oo."

MINISTEROFCLASSICTHINGSINILORI said:

"From picture self person go know she is humble."

Nenyenwa1 said:

"Na nikkos make davido sing awuke❤❤❤ her body na fire."

🤍♉️ANUOLUWAPO 🤍♉️ said:

"Oppor fun oremi. You are going places my love niyot living ……Osogbo vendor wey Dey deliver."

NO1_Luxurythriftvendor said:

"She is a very supportive person like her cousin David."

Monisola 💎💯 said:

"Ore mi vendor awon Baddie , Osogbo kan Niyot kan !!!!"

Souvenir_gbanjo said:

"There family is filled with loved ones., hence they show it to people too."

Oreofeolwa🤩 said:

"Awwwwww this is lovely 🥰 I do pass this shop even saying I’m going to patronize you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Nikos Living had donated cows and bags of rice to the Osun State NYSC camp.

Nikos Living gifts corper N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's cousin Nikos Living had gifted N100k to a female NYSC member, Ngozi.

Ngozi first chatted up Nikos Living, inviting her to the Osun state orientation camp as they were "going through a lot."

Nikos Living eventually visited the camp and donated bags of rice and cows. Ngozi entered Nikos Living's DM to express sadness about not seeing her privately when she came. Nikos Living surprisingly requested her account details and sent her N100k. The NYSC member's chat with Adenike Adeleke was shared on TikTok.

