A FUTA first class graduate, Caleb Adewole, said that he got 96 out of 100 in his post-UTME before gaining university admission

The brilliant Caleb revealed that he had five distinctions and four B's in his WASSCE, with 339 in his UTME

A person who read Caleb was still not the first best-graduating student with a 4.85 CGPA asked what the first student got

A brilliant Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) graduate, Caleb Adewole, has bagged first class.

The man said he studied electrical and electronics engineering at the university and has a CGPA of 4.85 out of 5.0.

The FUTA graduate posed in his graduation gown. Photo source: Caleb_Wole, My School Gist

Source: Twitter

The FUTA graduate (@Caleb_Wole) listed his other academic achievements, and people praised him. Before admission, he had 5 A's and 4 B's in WASSCE.

In 2017, he scored 339 out of 400 in UTME. He replicated the same success in his post-UTME with 96/100.

Caleb is also a dean's list honoree. He graduated as the second best in his department, revealing the overall best got a 4.96 CGPA.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Ayo_dee988 asked:

"Who come be the first best student?"

Caleb replied:

"He had a 4.96."

@JohnVito21 said:

"The only Caleb that I know from EEE. Ìwé Ọgbà."

@Mr_Humble001 said:

"Congratulations scholar."

@Twealth79347074 said:

"Once a genius is forever a genius. Big congratulations bro."

@Yefz_Peterz said:

"Congratulations Caleb."

@mickyskofyld said:

"High flier. I love this. Congratulations."

@Owolabithebest said:

"Congratulations brother and I'm proud of you. My friends @Murphydahnear and @FTheophilus couldn't do this for 6 years. I'm really disappointed in them."

@SegunOlaboyede said:

"Congratulations Caleb. Keep Shining and winning."

@Tochukwu_c_c said:

"Caleb is HIM! Congratulations, brother!"

@oladipojesse said:

"Calebbbbb....you're a star, bro! Congratulations."

@Demi_Ogunleye said:

"Omoor, you have two heads o."

@Krazy__8__ joked:

"What's the colour of your Bugatti?????"

@j0x3yy said:

"Congratulations."

