A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the moment he caused commotion at a restaurant

In the trending video, he stormed the place with a portable speaker which was playing a noisy sound at a very high volume

Social media users who came across the video found it hilarious and they dropped funny remarks about it

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after he deliberately caused a commotion at a restaurant.

The young man, determined to draw attention to himself, stormed into the eatery with a portable speaker blasting a loud, jarring sound.

Nigerian man causes noise at restaurant Photo credit: @chii_billi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man plays loud music at restaurant

In a video, the man identified as @chi_billi on TikTok was seen wearing a pair of headphones, seemingly oblivious to the disturbance he was causing.

Everyone at the restaurant couldn't help but turn around to stare at the source of the noise, with some even gesturing for him to turn down the volume.

Little did they know, the man's intention was to create a scene and he succeeded as all eyes were on him.

"Disturbing the world," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man blasts music at restaurant

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@GustAvo said:

"For those asking the name of song. It's Danika house by Davido."

@OneShadeISGame said:

"You see from that “sheeeeyyyyy” part."

@Og.Purity said:

"Next time wear very dark shade to avoid eye contact and ignore anyone that tries to tell you reduce the volume."

@Akaolisa said:

"Na serious beatingg go them go use follow am, be u no know say average not Nigerians no dey get patients."

@Snap: Say_ heyto_nancy asked:

"Which kind sound be that self."

@BIG D reacted:

"As Nigeria small reach no body don fit catch this guy for me."

@HORLAR said:

"Try dey show us how you off the music and let hear watin people Dey talk."

@P said:

"I saw this boy at abuleado yesterday evening at the bus stop playing this all eyes was on him."

@ayinde asked:

"The funniest part is that!! how una take act am without laughing?"

@Rishma said:

"This habit of watching half video and running to comment section you have to stop it."

@i_am_kingsley_fred said:

"Bro try am for police station or army barrack, we promise to give you 1million likes."

@Milux_Aesthetics said:

"The fact that they will call him he will do as if he know no wetin he do dey give me joy omo aleeee."

@user22424627981237 PrinceChika added:

"Nah this song we suppose play for Tinubu ear the time him dey sleep. Make we know if fuel price go come down."

Watch the video below:

Man enters bank with loud music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there a was mild confusion in a bank after a man entered the banking facility playing music with a James Bullough Lansing (JBL) speaker.

His action disrupted bank activities, as customers and bank staffers stared in his direction and tried to get him to turn it off.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng