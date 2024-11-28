A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her experience after boarding a tricycle to an undisclosed location

According to the lady, she got worried about being dubbed 'bad luck' because there was no other passenger inside

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's TikTok post about her experience on a tricycle ride has caught the attention of many netizens.

The lady had gotten worried when she found herself alone in the tricycle, prompting her to worry that the driver might view her as an agent of bad luck.

Lady prays for passengers in keke napep

Sharing her story via TikTok under the handle @rozayy013, she showed herself sitting at the back of the empty tricycle alone.

Her caption, which accompanied the clip, emphasised her desire for the driver to pick up additional passengers, thereby alleviating her concerns about being perceived as a bad omen.

In her words:

"POV: Me praying for the Keke man to get passengers so it won't look like I'm the bad luck. Based on true events."

Reactions as lady shares experience in Keke

The video sparked lots of reactions from TikTok users who shared similar experiences, commiserating with the lady's plight.

Many found her story relatable, having faced similar situations themselves.

@Starr reacted:

"Me not wanting him to get passengers, so I can be comfortable. Am I evil?"

@Julie Elango said:

"Especially when you’re going long distance and you argue about the price."

@mhizgina06 said:

"Lol Omor I actually thought I’m the only one who feels this way."

@Favour-Rich said:

"Na so I enter keke only me yesterday the man no see passenger, that one no reach o keke come spoil for road."

@Mummy J2 said:

"Omo one keke man carry me he nor see another passenger as we reach where I dey go I give oga money he say na shatter he carry me make I pay am full money. Nor b small."

@St__ciscaz | Jersey Store said:

"I didn’t used to think like this until, I entered a bus and no one entered till I got to my stop and the driver was so upset and screamed it was my fault wI should come down with my bad luck."

@Biggbolu said:

"It’s not bad luck at times if people don’t enter till you get down pay for the remaining seats and dash him money his prayer cant ginger your grace!!! Your small help can ginger your grace."

@Nwadaddy said:

"Lol. Na so 1 keke I enter drop me for road say e no dey go again because na only me e carry getting to final bus top. Omo I felt so bad."

@Neye added:

"Swears I feel very uncomfortable if am the only one especially now that fuel is expensive."

Watch the video below:

Lady laments after boarding Keke napep

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Jojooflele on TikTok said she felt terrible about being the only passenger in a tricycle.

She boarded the 'keke napep' and was left alone as nobody else entered the tricycle throughout the journey.

