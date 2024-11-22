There was mild confusion in a bank after a man entered the banking facility playing music with a James Bullough Lansing (JBL) speaker

His action disrupted bank activities, as customers and bank staffers stared in his direction and tried to get him to turn it off

Some fans of singer Wizkid claimed the song being played with the speaker is one of the tracks of the newly-released Morayo album

A man created a scene in a bank as he entered while playing music with his JBL speaker.

The young man, @chi_billi, behind the act, posted a video of the incident on TikTok and laughed at the stunt he pulled.

He entered the bank playing loud music on his JBL speaker. Photo Credit: @chi_billi

"Disturbing," @chi_billi he wrote with laughing emojis.

The 22-second clip captured when he went to the bank's counter with the JBL speaker slung across his shoulders.

He had a headphone on and acted unbothered. The loud music attracted customers and bank staffers, who tried to get him to turn it off.

The young man acted like he was not aware of what was happening. The video has amassed over a million views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People react to the bank incident

Tuns said:

"U don go disturb UBA 😂. Affa, my 3k dey there oh, I no wan hear any story."

defestboi said:

"You can’t try it here in the Uk."

Iam_snowboy said:

"This guy really carry this morayo album fr head, na my fav track fr the album be this."

De frankie said:

"I was in the bank that afternoon no body was giving the guy attention so he went home and came back for them. Even the bank manager came out by force."

NWATACHOBANKEYA 💯🙏 said:

"What people are doing in the name of content is embarrassing."

Big Ompa 🦅 said:

"Be like you no get account for that bank 😂💔 , cause dem suppose debit you for this."

Rexfranklin said:

"For inside bank? wetin this one come mean, everything nah content for una."

