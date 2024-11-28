A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her behaviour after her photographer left for a while during her photo shoot

In the hilarious video, the lady immediately began to showcase her crazy dance moves in the absence of the prhographer

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's impromptu dance routine during a photo shoot has left netizens in stitches.

The lady, who was posing for a photoshoot, seized the opportunity to let loose when her photographer momentarily stepped away.

Goofy lady dances in photographer's absence Photo credit: @valcee/TikTok.

Lady dances crazily during photo shoot

The funny clip posted on TikTok by @valcee, captured her crazy dance moves, which left viewers in stitches.

Her hilarious moves and playful facial expressions were a far cry from the poised poses she had been striking just moments before.

In her caption, she explained that she didn't know what came over her and made her react in such manner after the photographer left.

"POV: The photographer leaves for a minute during your photoshoot. I don't know what came over me," she said.

Reactions as lady dances during photo shoot

The clip sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising her carefree spirit and sense of humour.

@realfavouredhuman said:

"And na fine girl o chai."

@Michelle said:

"I don’t know why but Wednesday Addams is the first thing that came to mind."

@Remi said:

"We judge we don’t listen Abi how dem Dey talk am. This one is Friday. You tried with the straight face."

@Steffy said:

"My breath left my body and my heart stopped as she made that first move."

@Victor said:

"Omo na to dey ask for talking stage whether d person don craze before."

@Du Nel Sty said:

"I think those that directed Wednesday needs to contact you."

@Adaora said:

"And this is my first experience of you but see how you Dey behave ehn fine girl."

@ELIANTE added:

"Yo beautiful girls be the goofiest fr cos what the heck was that?"

@BLACK BILLIONAIRE added:

"With serious face sef."

Watch the video below:

Funny pictures from girl's photo shoot trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared a hilarious video with her toddler whom she took for a photo shoot.

In a video shared via the TikTok app, the woman was unable to take a great photo as the toddler wouldn't stop crying.

