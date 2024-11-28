Nigerian Lady Does the Unexpected after Photographer Stepped Out During Photo Shoot, Video Trends
A Nigerian lady's impromptu dance routine during a photo shoot has left netizens in stitches.
The lady, who was posing for a photoshoot, seized the opportunity to let loose when her photographer momentarily stepped away.
Lady dances crazily during photo shoot
The funny clip posted on TikTok by @valcee, captured her crazy dance moves, which left viewers in stitches.
Her hilarious moves and playful facial expressions were a far cry from the poised poses she had been striking just moments before.
In her caption, she explained that she didn't know what came over her and made her react in such manner after the photographer left.
"POV: The photographer leaves for a minute during your photoshoot. I don't know what came over me," she said.
Reactions as lady dances during photo shoot
The clip sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users praising her carefree spirit and sense of humour.
@realfavouredhuman said:
"And na fine girl o chai."
@Michelle said:
"I don’t know why but Wednesday Addams is the first thing that came to mind."
@Remi said:
"We judge we don’t listen Abi how dem Dey talk am. This one is Friday. You tried with the straight face."
@Steffy said:
"My breath left my body and my heart stopped as she made that first move."
@Victor said:
"Omo na to dey ask for talking stage whether d person don craze before."
@Du Nel Sty said:
"I think those that directed Wednesday needs to contact you."
@Adaora said:
"And this is my first experience of you but see how you Dey behave ehn fine girl."
@ELIANTE added:
"Yo beautiful girls be the goofiest fr cos what the heck was that?"
@BLACK BILLIONAIRE added:
"With serious face sef."
Watch the video below:
