In the video, the man met the carpenter by the roadside and asked him to request what he needed

Many people who came across the trending video appreciated the young man for his kind gesture

A young Nigerian man, Mr Bluemax, surprised a carpenter in a now-viral video on social media.

Man buys phone for carpenter. Photo: @official_mrbluemax

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @official_mrbluemax on TikTok, the young man approached the carpenter working by the street.

The kind man asked the carpenter to make a request, and he’d grant it.

The carpenter said he wanted a screwing machine and a new phone, as the one he had was stolen.

After making the request, Mr Bluemax took the carpenter to a boutique, bought him new clothes, and got him a phone.

He also got him a screwing machine and made a generous offer to him.

Mr Bluemax said:

“I will give him 1 Naira for every New Follower or Share I get on this video. Let’s change lives together.”

Watch the video below:

@kujay 87 said:

"Mr Blue max, kudos to your acct of kindness. God will continue to prosper you. keep it up."

@Sylvia said:

"Congrats bro, God remembered you & kudos Mr Blue Max for your good deeds..more blessings Ijmn."

@Yemi Henry said:

"Me have been following u u won't even look my side it not good ooo God is seeing u."

@Jovita_ Khosie said:

"Person go just stay on his own God will work through a Human being and locate him God will continue to bless U Mrbluemax for Lessing some peoples problems. Where ever U get what U use may God replenish it abundantly.Amen."

Source: Legit.ng