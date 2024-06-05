Despite being in her final year, a Nigerian lady abandoned her studies to start a new life in Canada

The excited lady took to social media to share her move and how she left Nigeria for the North American country

The lady's video stirred mixed reactions as people shared their thoughts on her daring relocation move

A Nigerian lady, Stephanie, has caused a commotion online as she announced relocating to Canada.

Stephanie, who was in 400 level, quit her schooling in Nigeria to make the relocation move.

In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she took a flight to the North American country.

Stephanie's video ended with a scene of her and some youths in Canada. Some people said they couldn't do what Stephanie did.

Another Nigerian lady had relocated to Canada after completing her WAEC and JAMB exams.

Stephanie's video generated buzz

QueenDivine said:

"I feel like a school dropout but it’s fine Nigeria is not for me."

AJ said:

"Me de3 I ddnt stop and now aburokyire no ate kc it’s not coming."

MERMAID ‍♀️ said:

"With your Uni transcript I think some universities will accept into 3rd/4th year."

Ireayomide said:

"Congratulations to y'all being able to go .

"I wish myself better luck too❣️."

abikeade530 said:

"Congratulations .

"I pray mercy and grace locate me to travel US before this year runs out."

bevtiktok2 said:

"I diddd same and I feel like a school drop out…"

Queenth ❤️ said:

"Omo I can't stop at 400level biko to go back and begin with secondary school Nooo."

Alfa Ademola (GNF)‍♀️ said:

"Is It Only Me ? On The Videos On My Fyp Today Is All About Traveling."

