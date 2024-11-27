A Nigerian man has opened a school where he will be teaching people how to become professional barbers

The man said his barber's college is equipped with boarding facilities for people who would be coming to learn

He showed the moment he was teaching some students who had already enrolled in his barbers' college

A Nigerian man established a school to teach people who want to become professional barbers.

Michael Afolabi said his school is equipped with facilities for the comfort of students who would enrol there.

The barber opened a college to teach people how to barb in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@theapostolos1.

Micahel, a professional barber, said there are boarding facilities for people who come to learn at his barber college.

After succeeding in the field, he is now trying to raise others who would like to join the salon profession.

He shared videos of classrooms at the barbers' college and also showed them when he was teaching students who were already enrolled there.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of barbers' college

@Tall freak said:

"How hydrogen peroxide take enter barbing now?. I no get pass 2k ooo."

@Empire said:

"I love this. The barbing industry is getting bigger and better."

@celebrity Diamond said:

"As long as say na Nigeria start am, no problem....congratulations bro."

@Adama Esther said:

"Make this establishment continue to flourish and blossom."

@rukayatajibade said:

"This is amazing actually. Instead of creating hubs for learning Yahoo, we really need more of this."

@FANCYT said:

"Una just wan make barbing cost."

@freepaul4 said:

"After this training, they will now open shop and put ring light for person kneck."

@Pétérù of Ibadan said:

"This is amazing.. Proud of you bro."

@akinbobolajoseph7 said:

"Did l just heard Hydrogen peroxide? shebi na barbing school so how chemistry subject come take enter?"

@Topgrace said:

"Please where is the link to talk to the boss? I want my son to learn it pls God bless you."

