A female motor spare parts vendor has become a viral sensation after she posted about her business

At the time of this report, the lady's tweet on X has gained massive traction with over 2k likes and more than 900 retweets

Many people commended her unusual line of business, which is usually dominated by the male folks

A Nigerian lady who is a motor spare parts seller has sent social media users into a frenzy.

It all started after the lady, @QueenUjunwa1, proudly posted about her business on X.

She sells motor spare parts in Lagos. Photo Credit: @QueenUjunwa1

@QueenUjunwa1 shared pictures of the wares in her shop and one in which she was busy with something at her shop.

She said she is into sales of different sizes of Savo rubber, gearbox, and thyroid. Her post read:

"I'm a spare parts dealer.

"I sell different sizes of Savo rubber.

"And Gear box tie rod.

"Please patronize me.

"Aspamda tradefair Lagos."

When people asked for her location, she said her shop is at Aspamda Tradefair in Lagos.

See her tweet below:

People commend the female spare parts dealer

@sufficientdecoo said:

"I love it when Igbo women are responsible, I'm always happy to be Igbo."

@Darlington_corp said:

"My online aunty, more sales.

"Any time I lap my plan shop, I go locate you."

@Ugbosi_Enwe said:

"Good market today Nne.

"Ya gazie."

@OzokaProsper said:

"In Nnewi??

"Where is your location?

"You supposed put location na."

