A Nigerian mum has cautioned against the use of "Mhiz" in one's name on the social media platform Facebook

She said that most sensible people won't take anyone with "Mhiz" in front of their names seriously

The mum's advice has generated a buzz on Facebook as many agreed with the explanation she gave

A Nigerian woman, Ada Ujaligwa, has frowned at the use of "Mhiz" in one's Facebook name.

Ada Ujaligwa, in a Facebook post, said using "Mhiz" in one's name on Facebook was a sign of unseriousness and senselessness.

Ada Ujaligwa said people should remove "Mhiz' from their Facebook names. Photo Credit: Evgeniia Siiankovskaia, Facebook/Ada Ujaligwa

Source: Getty Images

She added that people who use such won't be taken seriously by most sensible people. She advised that people should just write their names and surnames only. Ada Ujaligwa wrote:

"Pls remove Mhiz from your name. It is a sign of unseriousness and lack of sense with a touch of efurefu…. Most sensible people will not take you seriously if you have Mhiz in front of your name📌…. Just write your name and surname…. Very simple📌."

Mixed reactions have trailed her Facebook post.

People react to Ada Ujaligwa's Facebook post

Margaret Mbede said:

"Where's the lies?

"Once i see a name with such.

"I don't bother checking such profile or person.

"Not to talk of accepting request 😔."

Gift Uzoamaka Ezenwa said:

"The worst is "itz mhiz horlabisi"😂

"It's how some of them misspell their God given names."

Raphael Abusari said:

"Girls that have Mhiz added to their name are yahoo boys meal.

"Once she has Mhiz added to her name just know that her body count is 20 above with 5 abo.rtion above."

Cynthia Pearl said:

"No be lie shaa 😂."

Simeon Ruth Ifeyinwa said:

"Very simple, once your name starts with mhiz I won't accept your friend request."

Blessing Isek said:

"I hate that mhiz of a thing with passion,it shows one can't write a comprehension when asked to."

Chimdimma MaryJen Chukwunonso said:

"What's the meaning of that sef? The thing get as e dey sound unserious for ears."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Meta had released a new programme to make earning on Facebook easy.

Things Nigerians shouldn't post on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian-American, Innocent, had highlighted things people should avoid posting on Facebook.

On June 27, Meta approved Nigeria as an eligible country whose content creators can earn ad revenue on Facebook.

The development led to jubilation among Nigerians, and Innocent has advised them to tread carefully on the social media platform. In a Facebook post on July 1, Innocent advised Nigerians to refrain from using cuss words and learn how to respond to certain comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng