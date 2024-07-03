A Nigerian-American, Innocent Tino, has said Nigerians risk getting demonetised if they fail to keep to Facebook's rules

The writer enumerated certain key do's and don'ts Nigerians should adhere to while creating content on Facebook

Innocent spoke with Legit.ng about his Facebook advice to Nigerians and said his desire is for everyone to win

Nigerian-American writer, Innocent Tino, has dished out certain things Nigerians should avoid posting on Facebook to avoid demonetisation.

On June 27, Meta approved Nigeria as an eligible country whose content creators can earn ad revenue on Facebook.

The development led to jubilation among Nigerians, and Innocent has advised them to tread carefully on the social media platform.

Things not to post on Facebook

In a Facebook post on July 1, Innocent advised Nigerians to refrain from using cuss words and learn how to respond to certain comments.

He also said Nigerians should limit political, religious and gay-related posts and put disclaimers on videos with fight or abuse scenes.

"Second step: No qu@rrel or c*rse person just learn to how to take nothing serious when you want to respond to some comment .

"Third step : limit anything politic , religion, AgeeAgee bread issue no even talk about am , no post any video people dey f!ght or ab*use each other , and if you post anything wey be like small casa dey inside , put disclaimer like the one I dey put under some post say you no dey support vi0lence . Etc...dem many you need to know."

Avoid sexual content on Facebook

While admonishing people to create content regularly on Facebook, Innocent warned that sexual content should be totally avoided. He also spoke about the use of songs on the Facebook list. In his words:

"4th: Deh create content regularly and be original like even if na person posts , add your own salt to it.

"5th : no dey use songs for that Facebook list for your content especially songs from them Davido, Burnaboy, Wizkid etc( they are highly copyright)...if you go use , use the free copyright own you go see am for the list . But if you must use a musician song , add a disclaimer to it.

"6th : Anything kn@cking, showing of pr!vate p@rts etc no post ...if you go post am, cover am. And no post children face for pics , g*ns , anywhere f!re dey burn etc..."

Speaking with Legit.ng, Innocent said he has been creating content on Facebook for the past nine years and had been flagged a couple of times.

On the rules he highlighted, Innocent said they are courtesy of what Facebook provided as a guideline for users and creators. He said:

"Because that is the rule. I only break it down in pidgin."

People commend Innocent Tino

Qualification for content monetisation in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an interesting update regarding Facebook monetisation.

Earning money on Facebook is not that hard, but one must first qualify for it by meeting all the strict rules and following all Facebook community policies.

There are many ways to earn money from Facebook, but some people don't know how to check if they have qualified for monetisation. Legit.ng listed simple steps to take if one wants to know if they are qualified to monetise their content on Facebook.

