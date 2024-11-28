A man who now works for Tesla, a US multinational automotive and clean energy company, has narrated how his application was rejected six years ago and what he did next

According to the electric vehicle enthusiast, there were over 500 applicants when he went for a job interview at Elon Musk's Tesla

Despite scaling the first two rounds of cuts, he was not considered and recalled the thought-provoking advice a Tesla manager gave him

A Tesla employee, @Mikepc1988, has opened up about how he became a permanent staff member six years after his initial application was rejected.

In a now-viral tweet on X, @Mikepc1988 said he was let go when he applied to work at Tesla despite passing two rounds of cuts.

Career-changing advice from Tesla manager

@Mikepc1988 recounted how a Tesla manager pulled him aside following his unsuccessful application and gave him a piece of career-transforming advice.

"After being cut, a manager pulled me aside and gave me advice that stuck with me. He said, “You have the desire, the knowledge, and the effort to do this job. But the problem is, you have no industry experience, and you’re competing against people with 20+ years in the field.”

He said the advice hit him hard and would fuel him to gain valuable experience and become better career-wise. He highlighted things he did after the job application failure.

"Since then, I’ve been an 88M (Motor Transport Operator) in the Army National Guard, worked at a dealership, gained experience in sales, pulled a Tesla out of a junkyard and restored it, and enrolled as a student at Universal Technical Institute."

Tesla picks interest in him

After gaining experience and improving himself, the man said he applied to be an intern at Tesla but was informed he would be needed as a permanent employee instead.

"Recently, I applied for an internship at Tesla. After going through two interviews, they came back with unexpected news: “We’d rather start you as a permanent employee than a temporary intern.” Even more incredible, the person who gave me that advice six years ago remembered me and recognized how far I’d come.

"Today, I’m proud to say I’m officially working at Tesla. This journey has taught me that hard work, persistence, and a willingness to learn really do pay off—even if it takes years..."

Read his tweet below:

Man's Tesla job interview story sparks reactions

Tesla announces remote employment opportunities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Elon Musk's Tesla had announced remote job opportunities for Nigerians and others to apply.

According to Tododisca, Elon Musk's company pays teleworkers between $79,000 and $270,000, depending on their skills and position. The job offer is open to high-paying positions such as Senior Engineer and AI-related opportunities.

For anyone looking for work and has a passion for technology, these job opportunities offer flexibility and convenience regardless of where they live.

