A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens after graduating from the University of Ibadan

In a heartwarming post, the new graduate revealed that she bagged Second Class Honours in English Language

Social media users who came across the post did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady's academic accomplishment at the prestigious University of Ibadan has captivated netizens on social media.

The lady, who recently graduated with a degree in English Language, took to social media to share the exciting news with her followers.

Lady who attended UI graduates with second class degree Photo credit: @aniemeke_prisca/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady bags second class degree

The new graduate, known on social media as @aniemeke_prisca, shared photographs of herself adorned in her graduation regalia.

Her post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from Nigerians who were proud of her achievement.

According to the B.A English Language holder, she secured a Second Class Honours degree in the Upper Division.

"Finally done!!B.A English. Second Class Honours (Upper Division). University of Ibadan," she said.

Reactions as student of Ibadan graduates

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share in her joy.

Milky said:

"The one where you officially Graduate. Congratulations Prisca."

Deji Samuel said:

"congratulations 4th frame too hard. might recreate."

Mr Timi said:

"No that blond art goes harddd ngl."

Akinkunmi said:

"Congratulations ma'am. You're doing well."

Chukwuebuka wrote:

"Congrats. I never ever see anybody way post 2:2 or third class for this thing before."

Today's bread said:

"You love Frank Ocean so much. Congratulations, Prisca!!!"

Oluwa Tomi said:

"English!!! Girl, you did that! Congratulations."

Rita Child said:

"I suppose come chop for ICC today sha. But no wahala. Which day be your own?"

Dara added:

"Last frame is genius congratulations dear. Greater heights to you."

See the post below:

University of Ibadan graduate bags first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng