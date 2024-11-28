A lady who was graduating from school took some time to celebrate her parents, who sacrificed much for her

Cylvia Osarere said her parents passed on before she graduated, and this saddened her as they did not witness it

Cylvia gramed photos of her parents and held one while her younger brother held one on the day she graduated

A lady remembered her parents on the day she graduated from the university.

Cylvia Osarere said her parents were not around to witness her graduation because they were late.

The lady honoured her late parents upon her graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/@cylviaosarere.

Source: TikTok

Cylvia said her parent died in 2020 and 2024, but she decided to honour them on the day of her graduation.

She framed photos of her mother and her father to remember them. While she held one, her younger brother held another.

Cylvia wrote:

"I will always be grateful for been able to grow up in a family filled with love, with parents that have sacrificed everything for the best of me. Being able to have an amazing childhood that I will forever cherish but breaks my heart forever that I would not see you both again i miss both of you 2020&2024 took both of you away your girl is now a graduate."

Reactions a lady graduates form school

@záñdrā said:

"I'm proud of you stranger and when it is time for your brother to graduate you won’t be missing."

@Annie said:

"Dear stranger I'm so proud of you."

@vee said:

"My heart is heavy."

@Becca said:

"This gave me goosebumps."

@okrest FX said:

"I’m proud you my dear, and I’m sure mom and dad are proud of you from Micaiah your ex class mate."

@ITTY said:

"How did you cope. Congratulations."

@zach said:

"Tears actually came out. I wish you and your brother the best… may God strengthen you guys."

Man bags first-class degree

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng