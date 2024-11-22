A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after bringing her mother over to the UK

In a video, she showed off her mother's passport and the moment she arrived overseas

Social media users who watched the video prayed to also become successful enough to bring their families abroad

A Nigerian lady's dream of reuniting with her mother in the United Kingdom finally came true, and she took to social media to share the heartwarming moment with her followers.

The video, which showed the emotional reunion, quickly went viral and sparked a wave of joy online.

Nigerian mother happily lands in UK Photo credit: @debbierichie24/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady overjoyed as mum lands in UK

The lady, identified as @debbierichie24 on TikTok, posted a series of clips that captured the moment her mother arrived in the UK.

The videos showed her mother's passport, her arrival at the airport, and even her first experience with snow.

"God did," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady celebrates mum's arrival in UK

The TikTok video sparked lots of reactions from users who praised her kindness and generosity.

Many users, who were clearly moved by the video, expressed their desires to be reunited with their loved ones abroad.

@Amuwahelen70 said:

"Congratulations to you Mama, I tap from ur success, I will receive my own soon."

@TEMILADE said:

"Congratulations to you, I tap into your blessing."

@Judi judi said:

"Congratulations maami. I pray for this. I want do dis for my mom."

@Temitope Kappo said:

"Congratulations. I promise to do this for my dear mother ,very soon."

@Resilience Bolsea said:

"Congratulations to you ooo, I will be congratulated soon ijmn."

@Jane said:

"Congratulation ma I will live to witness this from my children in Jesus name."

@herrypresh2015 said:

"Congratulations to you mummy I tap from ur blessing mummy."

@hardijhat2 said:

"Nobody is talking about grandma iro & buba with her cardigan, socks gele. Real definition of Nigeria. Congratulations to you grandma. One day I'll also do these for my dad."

@Tonia said:

"One day I will also send my parents abroad, especially Mum that woman really tried,May God help me & answer my prayers in time. I can't wait to take them abroad, even though am not yet in abroad."

@alexarisoyin said:

"l almost shed tears this life no balance l have lost both parent how l wish they are still alive my dear mother rest well."

@Eniola Olowoyeye Oka added:

"Almighty God please let me and my siblings do dis for our parent. Arugbo ojo pls, let's make it ijn."

@Aishat added:

"Insha ALLAH I wish it for myself tooo, though I don't have mum Again but my children will take me to the higher level."

Watch the video below:

Woman excited as mum lands at airport

