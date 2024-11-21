A Nigerian lady has shared her joy on social media after leaving the country to start a new life in the United Kingdom

In the emotional video, she showed the moment her mother broke down in tears at the airport as she got set to leave

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A video showing a Nigerian lady's departure from her homeland has captured the attention of social media users.

The clip also revealed the emotional moment her mother tearful bid her farewell at the airport.

Nigerian mum cries at airport as daughter relocates Photo credit: @wura/TikTok.

Nigerian lady happily relocates to UK

Posted by @wura_ on TikTok, the video captured the bittersweet moment of separation, as the lady embarked on a new chapter in the United Kingdom.

Accompanying the post, she expressed gratitude to God, citing divine intervention in her relocation.

In her words:

"When the right time comes, I the Lord will make it happen. God said yes."

The video garnered widespread attention, with many congratulating her on her new beginnings.

Social media users praised her courage and determination in pursuing a fresh start abroad.

Reactions as lady relocates abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@T.gold said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn. Congratulations."

@LOOKS BY ABY said:

"Congratulations. I will soon post my own travel vlog in Jesus name."

@ayomikun7794 stated:

"Congratulations dear I shall be congratulated this year in Jesus Name Amen."

@Faith said:

"Congratulations am next to travel abroad in Jesus name amen."

@Ꮐ𝘰𝗈ɗกᵋȿȿº× said:

"I won't stop congratulating people until it's my own turn. Congratulations."

@KWESI said:

"The higher it goes the tougher it becomes. Make mummy proud it’s hard at the beginning but never loose hope."

@thobyloba96 said:

"Congratulations this sound makes me love the video more. Your joy will be permanent."

@honey crown added:

"I no get anyone that can help buh I believe my God will surely come through for me cos I wish to travel outside. Congratulations dear more great."

Lady weeps as family relocates abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was emotional as her family members of six packed their bags and migrated overseas.

In a touching viral video, the young lady accompanied them to the airport and broke down in tears as they prepared to leave without her.

