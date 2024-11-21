A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after relocating to Cairo, Egypt

In an interesting trip, she documented her trip to her new base and gave gratitude to God for her relocation

Social media users who came across her video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her thrilling experience of relocating to Cairo, Egypt.

Her excitement was evident as she documented her journey, expressing heartfelt gratitude to God for this new chapter.

Lady shares relocation journey to Egypt Photo credit: @only_one_darah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady happily moves to Cairo, Egypt

The happy traveller, identified on TikTok as @only_one_darah, posted a video chronicling her relocation process.

From departing the airport to arriving in Egypt, she gave her followers a glimpse into her memorable trip.

Her caption, accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, invited viewers to join her on the significant milestone.

In her words:

"I finally got to use this sound. All thanks to God. Join me as I travel to Cairo Egypt."

Reactions as lady relocates to Egypt

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@mammie jaygold said:

"Welcome to the land of shagala where indomie is your favourite food where u cry and smile same time where you will remember Nigeria and said no place like home may d land favour you."

@DAREY_GELEMUA commented:

"You never no where you they come,welcome to ilu ogbon, where you will cry and you will not see who will tell you stop crying."

@Adeola said:

"This song is not for this country my sister but this land mercy will speak for use welcome bea. Success ahead dear."

@d good girl said:

"People wey dey rejoice do video for common Egypt dey make me laff. Me no get time to do video sef work dey wait for you."

@user6611831683005 said:

"Admin give her uniform color pink nio. Congratulations bby girl."

@EWAOLA added:

"Make una no dey give una junior tension now ehn, don't mind then dear this land will favor u and everyone of us."

Watch the video below:

Lady shares experience after relocating to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom in a TikTok video.

She opened up about her struggles and shared her experiences as she relocated to the foreign country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng