Nigerian Lady Packs Her Bags, Relocates to Egypt, Video Trends on TikTok
- A Nigerian lady has expressed her excitement on social media after relocating to Cairo, Egypt
- In an interesting trip, she documented her trip to her new base and gave gratitude to God for her relocation
- Social media users who came across her video did not hesitate to congratulate her in the comments section
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her thrilling experience of relocating to Cairo, Egypt.
Her excitement was evident as she documented her journey, expressing heartfelt gratitude to God for this new chapter.
Lady happily moves to Cairo, Egypt
The happy traveller, identified on TikTok as @only_one_darah, posted a video chronicling her relocation process.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
From departing the airport to arriving in Egypt, she gave her followers a glimpse into her memorable trip.
Her caption, accompanied by an upbeat soundtrack, invited viewers to join her on the significant milestone.
In her words:
"I finally got to use this sound. All thanks to God. Join me as I travel to Cairo Egypt."
Reactions as lady relocates to Egypt
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.
@mammie jaygold said:
"Welcome to the land of shagala where indomie is your favourite food where u cry and smile same time where you will remember Nigeria and said no place like home may d land favour you."
@DAREY_GELEMUA commented:
"You never no where you they come,welcome to ilu ogbon, where you will cry and you will not see who will tell you stop crying."
@Adeola said:
"This song is not for this country my sister but this land mercy will speak for use welcome bea. Success ahead dear."
@d good girl said:
"People wey dey rejoice do video for common Egypt dey make me laff. Me no get time to do video sef work dey wait for you."
@user6611831683005 said:
"Admin give her uniform color pink nio. Congratulations bby girl."
@EWAOLA added:
"Make una no dey give una junior tension now ehn, don't mind then dear this land will favor u and everyone of us."
Watch the video below:
Lady shares experience after relocating to UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her excitement as she relocated to the United Kingdom in a TikTok video.
She opened up about her struggles and shared her experiences as she relocated to the foreign country.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.