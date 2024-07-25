Students from the University of Lagos, commonly known as UNILAG, recently shared their delightful beach outing

In a captivating video, the students documented their fun-filled day at the beach, capturing moments of joy and relaxation

They showcased not only their enjoyment but also the meaningful conversations and memorable photos they took together

UNILAG students went to the beach. Photo credit: @archeans

Source: TikTok

While having fun, the students also took some time to have conversations together and took photos. The video was posted by @archeans.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chinaza said:

“This day was as fun as it look.”

Microbiology’ 22 wrote:

“You sat all through.”

Vicky wire wire commented:

“I can see my sis.”

Zulema also commented:

“I had mad fun. Let’s do this again.”

Microbiology’ 22:

“Do what make everybody go their house Abeg.”

Chi.diogoh:

“A wholesome experience.”

Microbiology’ 22:

“You know this.”

Memetheman:

“Shout out to west side beach resort this place was too lit.”

Lore:

“Omg i had so much fun.”

Microbiology’ 22:

“You sure did.”

Sultan Adeboye:

“Beach was lit.”

Microbiology’ 22:

“Yes it was.”

