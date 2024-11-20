A young Nigerian man started the foundation for his new home and held a prayer session in the process

He shared photos on TikTok after a man prayed for him as they started the foundation of the house

Many who came across the post wished him well and congratulated him on the foundation of his house

A young Nigerian man celebrated his latest achievement as he started the foundation for his new home.

He shared photos of a man praying for him as they dug the foundation of the house.

Young man starts foundation. Photo: @smallcredooz1

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @smallcredooz1, the young man shared photos from the prayer session in the plot.

Another picture also showed him putting a block into the soil to signify the beginning of his building project.

He said:

“Congratulations to me. Just say congratulations. God is good.”

Reactions as man starts foundation for his house

Many who came across the post congratulated him, while some shared their opinion about his announcement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments.

@Teemzy said:

"congratulations on what."

@SON OF ALLAH (SOA) said:

"You never know waiting you start."

@James chikwado said:

"Congratulations bro, you will finish your project in Jesus name Amen."

@SingleBerry said:

"congratulations, i calm it for my man."

Say hey to folks said:

"Omo congratulations bro e no easy."

favor RSA

"u for complete am first."

@Henson.Tanner said:

"Them no tell this one."

@30Bg gang said:

"Nah so so foundation come Dey show for my fyp oh lord please grant my heart desire 💘 and bless me with my own house."

@BiG kIdA said:

"Make we tell am ??"

Read more related stories on building

Woman builds house with her husband

In a related story by Legit.ng, a Nigerian woman celebrated with her husband as they became landlord and landlady, respectively.

The woman showed off the building and its beautiful interior in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

People who came across the video celebrated the couple and congratulated them on their latest achievement.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng