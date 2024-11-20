Young Nigerian Man Proudly Shows Off His New Bungalow, Video Goes Viral on TikTok
- A young man has received accolades from netizens after showing off his new house which is still under construction
- In an inspiring video, he showed off the progress made so far and expressed his gratitude to God for the achievement
- Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him greatly
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian man recently flaunted his soon-to-be-completed residence, earning widespread accolades from viewers.
The video quickly went viral on TikTok, inspiring many netizens who prayed to also own houses one day.
Man shows off house under construction
The proud homeowner, @olamentor7080, took to TikTok to share a captivating video of his unfinished yet impressive abode. Despite being under construction, the roofed bungalow caught the attention of viewers who praised his achievement.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
In a heartfelt post, he acknowledged the divine hand in his success, expressing profound gratitude to God.
"Thank God for another house," he captioned the video.
Reactions as man shows off uncompleted house
TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes.
Many praised his dedication and hard work, hailing him as an inspiration to his peers.
Others shared their struggles and aspirations, drawing motivation from his achievement.
@MK MONIE said:
"Congratulations. I tap 4rm ur grace. Mine was demolished cus the land I bought was from d wrong hand."
@Hardmex_Richie said:
"Another house and I never see fence do on half plot. Congratulations."
@Stephen kesh said:
"Make you never die young boss if you need furniture boss am available God bless."
@oyetunji Dolapo said:
"Congrats to you my boss make my own come in Jesus name."
@IBN_ADAM_G_N_F said:
"God wey do am to this stage go finish am soft. I too love congrats. Vensa go fit."
@𝐀𝐘 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 said:
"Congrats brother I’m happy for you ajeh I pray mine is coming to me soon."
@Hårżëecö said:
"Bro gimme interior work make I give you better finishing. All you want is all I got."
@BIG —CHASE commented:
"Omo where una dey see money build house I never see money finish my own since 2021 2024 don finish like this God."
@AfoLabi added:
"Congratulations. God remember me for good today as well I want to be congratulated."
Watch the video below:
Man builds fine mansion in 6 months
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white.
The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.