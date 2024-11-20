A young man has received accolades from netizens after showing off his new house which is still under construction

In an inspiring video, he showed off the progress made so far and expressed his gratitude to God for the achievement

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate him greatly

A Nigerian man recently flaunted his soon-to-be-completed residence, earning widespread accolades from viewers.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, inspiring many netizens who prayed to also own houses one day.

Nigerian man overjoyed over new building project Photo credit: @olamentor7080/TikTok.

Man shows off house under construction

The proud homeowner, @olamentor7080, took to TikTok to share a captivating video of his unfinished yet impressive abode. Despite being under construction, the roofed bungalow caught the attention of viewers who praised his achievement.

In a heartfelt post, he acknowledged the divine hand in his success, expressing profound gratitude to God.

"Thank God for another house," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shows off uncompleted house

TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many praised his dedication and hard work, hailing him as an inspiration to his peers.

Others shared their struggles and aspirations, drawing motivation from his achievement.

@MK MONIE said:

"Congratulations. I tap 4rm ur grace. Mine was demolished cus the land I bought was from d wrong hand."

@Hardmex_Richie said:

"Another house and I never see fence do on half plot. Congratulations."

@Stephen kesh said:

"Make you never die young boss if you need furniture boss am available God bless."

@oyetunji Dolapo said:

"Congrats to you my boss make my own come in Jesus name."

@IBN_ADAM_G_N_F said:

"God wey do am to this stage go finish am soft. I too love congrats. Vensa go fit."

@𝐀𝐘 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐘 said:

"Congrats brother I’m happy for you ajeh I pray mine is coming to me soon."

@Hårżëecö said:

"Bro gimme interior work make I give you better finishing. All you want is all I got."

@BIG —CHASE commented:

"Omo where una dey see money build house I never see money finish my own since 2021 2024 don finish like this God."

@AfoLabi added:

"Congratulations. God remember me for good today as well I want to be congratulated."

Watch the video below:

Man builds fine mansion in 6 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white.

The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class.

