A Nigerian woman has shared a touching video of her mother who's currently nursing two newborn babies

According to the woman, she gave birth at the same time with her younger sister and her mother's taking care of them (omugwo)

Social media users who watched the video penned heartfelt comments and praised the caring grandmother

An emotional video of a caring Nigerian grandmother has warmed the hearts of social media users.

Her two daughters gave birth simultaneously and she stepped in to care for the newborns without minding the stress involved.

Nigerian woman cares for two grandchildren Photo credit: @linda_george5/TikTok.

Grandmother caters for grandbabies

In a touching video, one of the daughters @linda_george5 on TikTok showcased her mother's selfless love and praised her.

The clip captured the grandmother expertly navigating a staircase with one baby in each arm, proving her strength.

"Giving birth the same time with my younger sis. My mum don see shege. This omugwo no easy o," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of caring grandma

Viewers on TikTok praised the grandmother's commitment, marveling at her energy and devotion.

Social media comments overflowed with admiration for the grandmother's role. Many praised her selflessness, noting the significance of familial bonding.

@promise/content creator said:

"Omo this woman fine oo."

@My_munat said:

"My brothers wives gave birth the same day, my mums wahala started from when they were in labour, she was running helter skelter."

@Desmond asked:

"Your husband no get mother? May be our tradition differs."

@Musty Satomi said:

"U guys just de stress this beautiful damsel just because she gave birth to you early."

@aku wrote:

"My friend and sister gave birth same day too(boy and girl), they are 3 months now."

@omateyiblessing60 said:

"Congrats. I pray for the beautiful experience for mi and my twin sister when the time is right."

@KENTI added:

"The same thing happened to my mum. My brother and I had our baby just two weeks apart."

@Omiragua_Teejay added:

"Una husbands no get mama? or must your mother be the one to do the omugwo?

