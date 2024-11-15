A young Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video showing the unexpected transformation of her little daughter

According to the mother, she had taken her daughter to her grandma's house only for her to shave her head

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share similar experiences

A Nigerian mother got really emotional after her daughter underwent an unexpected transformation at her grandmother's hands.

The mother's TikTok video showcasing the transformation has left social media users in stitches.

Lady laments as mum shaves daughter's head

Posted by @maryannjoseph5i, the video revealed the drastic change in her daughter's appearance, courtesy of grandma's impromptu haircut.

In her caption, she expressed her shock and painfully noted that she would never forgive her mother.

"The child I took to my mum vs the child I went back to carry. Whyyyyyy? I no fit forgive," she said.

Reactions trail transformation of little girl

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users who shared similar experiences.

Many recounted stories of well-meaning but mischievous grandparents who took creative liberties with their grandchildren's hair, clothes, or behaviour.

@Sugar Moments Photography said:

"Ko possible. Everybody go reach police station, including the barber."

@chidiogogodsbeauty stated:

"For me the baby looks cute on low cut, your mother knows what’s best for her grandchild."

@ekejichikajoy said:

"E already dey her body otherwise tell me why she was dragging the hair band. This is not entirely grandma's fault."

@120paradisepeace said:

"Mom didn’t want the beautiful dress to get messed up. So mom put her some comfortable clothes. Look at her nice and calm no headband."

@judylove said:

"My grandma and aunty did same thing to me when I was like ten years old. My mum cried."

@Shola Stone said:

"The question is why?what for? Shey she want to use her hair ni? and what did your husband said to this."

@charity added:

"Thank God for the kind mama when I get. Na she even tell me not to barb my baby hair say e no dey necessary."

@Holla added:

"My mother-in-law and my mom no fit try am self cause they no the kind of person way I be."

Grandma cuts granddaughter's hair without seeking permission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby's 'before and after' look after visiting her grandmother ignited tons of reactions from internet users.

Tawa said she could not hide her tears when she returned to take her child but discovered that her grandma had shaved her head.

