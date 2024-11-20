Sixteen months after he opened an OPay account, a self-employed man has expressed gratitude to the financial institution for their seamless services

The grateful customer, in an open letter, appreciated OPay for showing other banks how easy banking transactions should and could be

He explained a particular feature OPay needs to add to its platform and appealed that his request be considered

An OPay customer, Yusuf Sakariyahu, has written an open letter to the financial institution, appreciating its outstanding services.

Yusuf, in a Facebook post, said he has been using OPay for the past 16 months, and it has never failed him for once.

Yusuf Sakariyahu appreciated OPay on behalf of millions of Nigerians. Photo Credit: Yusuf Sakariyahu, X/@OPay_NG

Yusuf hails OPay's services

In a lengthy read, Yusuf, who said OPay has given him and millions of others relief, hailed the financial institution for leading the way in terms of ease of carrying out banking transactions.

Yusuf wrote:

"Dear OPay.

"I'll like to thank and appreciate you on behalf of the millions of Nigerians you have brought ease to when it comes to day to day banking transactions.

"Today makes it 16months that I have registered with you and you have never for once failed me in any way be it recharging of cards or funds transferring/receiving.

"You have given me and others so much relief to the extent that we worry less about our other banks.

"You came on board and show us how easy banking transaction should or could be which is quite different from what we are used to..."

Yusuf's suggestion to OPay

Yusuf appealed to OPay to consider adding a feature to its platform that allows users to view previous transactions with a particular beneficiary.

He questioned if it was possible to download a statement of account on the OPay app.

"...Now, I'll like to ask or suggest if you could add a particular feature to the many services you're offering us already.

"I needed to trace some transaction I did on my Polaris Bank to a particular account but when I wanted to ask for my SOA, it came with a whole bunch of other transactions that are not necessary.

"What I want to ask is,

"IS IT POSSIBLE TO DOWNLOAD STATEMENT OF ACCOUNT ON YOUR APP?

"COULD YOU MAKE IT HAPPEN THAT WE CAN HAVE ACCESS TO OUR PREVIOUS TRANSACTIONS WITH A PARTICULAR BENEFICIARY without OTHER TRANSACTIONS to other people showing?

"Even if it'll come with an affordable cost, I bet a lot of people will be willing to pay it.

"The SOA could be needed for Police report or a court case or just for an individual to track and monitor their transactions to the particular account.

"Thank you as you work on this."

Nigerians commend OPay's services

Oni Foto said:

"God bless you Opay!"

Emmanuel Akpan said:

"Leave am for opay they are above any other bank."

DivineGlory Adewole said:

"There's a way you can request for your statement of account on Opay and it'll be delivered in your mail.

"Done it last year."

Murad Suleiman said:

"They are many things Opay can add.

"But as long as they maintain the speed and reliability they are known for, they will continue having my patronage."

Jimoh Rukayat Omotola said:

"You can do it my brother. Very easy to locate. Immediately you are done transacting either you pay out or you receive in. All details of transactions history is there sir."

Toluwani Samuel Mauton said:

"This is very thoughtful of you Bro.

"A Very Big Thank You to OPay , it's been 3 amazing years with them, transacting seamlessly. They have never failed me. Their ATM card is a soothing relief too.

"Same with Stanbic IBTC Thank you for making Banking transactions seamless for me and my business.

"Godsown Mauton Zannu as Toluwani Samuel Mauton🥳🥳🥳🥳."

OPay develops large transaction shield

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that OPay had developed a large transaction shield to ensure user security.

The company stated that the new feature uses facial recognition technology to authenticate and protect users' accounts from unauthorised transactions.

The company disclosed that the Large Transaction Shield allows users to set personalised limits for single, daily, and monthly transfers to ensure that any large or unusual transactions surpassing the set limits require additional verification.

