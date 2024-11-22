Nigerian singer Yemi Alade has blown hot on social media as she called out a top media organisation in the country

In a lengthy rant on social media, the Grammy nominee claimed that Cool FM and Clout Africa had blacklisted her music for over a year

The music star gave reasons for the organisation’s action, and social media users took sides on the matter

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade is making headlines after she lambasted popular media organisations Cool FM and Clout Africa on social media.

The Grammy-nominated musician posted a series of tweets on her official X page claiming that Cool FM and Clout Africa had been taking down her songs. According to her, they are fake people feeling like small gods.

Tweeting further, the Tomorrow crooner said it had been a year since the media organisation had issues with her.

Fans react as Yemi Alade accuses the media organisation of blacklisting her. Photos: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade explained that they took down her whole catalogue from their stations over an event she did not attend, even though she reached out to apologise to the bosses. The music star added that it was also a free show, but they had decided not to forgive her even when she reached out to resolve the issue.

She wrote:

“Take down my whole catalog from your stations @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica .... God go still give me food. You're beefing an artist for 1 full year, over your event. I didn't go, too. I apologised and even called your oga him dey form oga no even reply my text.”

“My team and I have traveled round the world met with President's and many important people in the world .... if there is a problem we resolve but @CoolFMNigeria and @cloutafrica dey form say dem no dey forgive for free show?”

“My God will fight for me, and I will hold my peace. Since December 2023 ... I personally reached out in January..... still, you are refusing to play my music and give my team a hard time. YOU'RE NOT GATE KEEPERS, and YOU ARE NOT GOD Mr Serge Noujaim and Mr Joseph Adamu .... MY GOD WILL FUSTRATE YOU ALL. @coolfmlagos @cloutafrica.”

“The common decency to reach out and clear out any misunderstanding borne out of sheer carelessness on your path for a whole year and your next move is to place an embargo on my songs? Remove my whole catalogue @CoolFMNigeria.”

See Yemi Alade’s tweets below:

Reactions as Yemi Alade calls out Cool FM, Clout Africa

Yemi Alade’s online rant about her issues with Cool FM and Clout Africa became a trending topic on social media and it drew mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_iamsheila__'s profile picture

“Yemi Alade is a very hardworking artist.. and if you see how she’s loved all over Africa,you go know say she no small at all.”

Omaa_world:

“Yemi no like trouble for her to vent ND rant like this.... This is sad.”

Damstar_:

“I like the way she kept tagging them. She is my kind of person.”

weinerplus:

“Yemi Alade has a fanbase outside of Nigeria. Their little stations will not tear down her career.”

Iamofficialm4:

“The music world is really dark, imagine what the younger ones are doing through if this can also happen to Yemi 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

michael._u:

“This lady has a good chance at winning that Grammy she was nominated for though.”

By_ayodele:

“God has got her, and she has been doing well herself. Thank God say man no be God.🙏🏾”

Iamgoldextenzions:

“YEMI seems pretty cool and for her to say this, we are with you.. boycott the whole Cool fm sef.”

U_salone_business:

“Straight forward I like her for that.”

officialinnossb:

“Your shine comes from God mama❤️🙏🏽.”

Fliptyce:

“People still dey gate keep in this era of streaming 😊? God big pass them.”

lifestylearmstrong:

“I have noticed no media helps Yemi in all of Nigeria ……They never post her wins They Never post her Works but na True God Big Pass Them All 🙏.”

sonofimo:

"So you didn’t go for an event but went to some other event and now come to drag them for taking down your song from their catalogue 🤷‍♂️. Them forgive you but no forget. Na draw match 🥂."

oye_ken:

"U no honour their event for reasons best known to you, so don't get mad if dey do the same."

dexta514:

"This quiet lady has been provoked."

Yemi Alade makes history

In a previous report, singer and dancer Yemi Alade recently trended online as she made history at the just completed Midem24 in Cannes.

Days after making history as the first female Nigerian artist to perform at the African Cup of Nations, the Johnny crooner was made the ambassador of Midem24.

Yemi Alade recently joined Stewart Copeland and Jean Michel as she became the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints at Cannes.

Source: Legit.ng