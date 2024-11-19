A Nigerian lady who chose to date her colleague at the office has proudly shown off her engagement ring

While flaunting the ring, she taunted those who told that her that her 'office relationship' will not take her anywhere

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to silence critics who doubted her office romance.

The lady, who chose to pursue a relationship with her colleague, proudly showcased her engagement ring in a celebratory video.

Lady in relationship with colleague taunts critics

Shared by @afiasarpong261 on TikTok, the clip captured her beaming with joy as she flaunted the sparkling ring.

In her caption, she subtly taunted those who initially dismissed her relationship with a colleague as temporary.

The video sparked a wave of congratulatory messages and shared experiences from netizens who had faced similar scepticism.

Many TikTok commentators revealed their successful office romances, proving that love can blossom in unexpected places.

Reactions as lady gets engaged to colleague

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@FEBEIAN|Data analyst|Data sct said:

"She's not you ooo. Office romance is the most toxic breakup ever."

@Princess SK said:

"I hope my office romance also wins."

@user6670945128842 said:

"We met at work, dated and no one knew, we just said we are friends boom married now."

@Jeremy Caasi asked:

"Who resign for who cos I know most companies don't allow it."

@Richie said:

"My company allows that too. But they will put you in different branch but not the same building."

@Frederick obiri yeboah said:

"Amina doesn't know I'm crushing on her. I'll tell her Monday ."

@Star commented:

"Sis it’s not your sign oo!!! Don’t do it!! It will only bring See finish in capital letter plus the weirdness that comes after it doesn’t work out is mad."

@Queen added:

"We met at work, dated and no one knew. The next thing they heard was wedding bells, it's been 8years of God's blessings."

