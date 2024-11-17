University of Ibadan Graduate Bags First Class in Economics, Gets Many Awards: "CBN Employ o"
- An intelligent UNIBADAN graduate has stirred massive reactions after she bagged first class in economics
- The lady who got 17 awards for her academic performance said that she held over seven executive positions while in school
- Many people celebrated the first class graduate as a person advised her to quickly take ICAN now that she was just getting out of school
A brilliant Nigerian lady graduated from the University of Ibadan (UI) as the best in her class in economics.
She was not only the best in her department but also the top student in her faculty at the university.
UI graduate with 17 awards
The brilliant UI graduate (@lateefahb) received 17 awards in public finance, applied economics, and project analysis, among others.
Though she was a top student at the University of Ibadan, she held 17 executive positions as an undergraduate.
The first-class graduate thanked God as she shared photos from her convocation.
See her post below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
@lateefahbb said:
"Hoping to stay curious, adaptable, open to future learning, and remain grateful for every opportunity that comes my way. Shukuran Ya Rabbi."
@tosinolaseinde said:
"Wowwwww. Congratulations."
@stoicd0ctor said:
"I hear Wall Street calling. Big congratulations."
@thecardy_ said:
"Lateefahhh. You absolutely deserve it. Congratulations, love."
@AladeKhadijah said:
"Congratulations my dear Lateefah. You deserve it all."
@dara_adesanya said:
"I keep coming back to this post and can't help but smile. Lateefah is truly one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know. During my third year, her work ethic pushed me to work harder than ever. I'm so proud of you, Lateefah!"
@Geewean said:
"This girl head will be on fire in the area of calculations. She should Plsss endeavour to write ICAN and apply to the big 4 firms so her potentials will be well enhanced."
She replied:
"Already writing ICAN and almost about to be done."
@TundeVidis said:
"Wait...seems this faculty have alot of FIRST CLASS graduates on my timeline. CBN will not see this ones to employ o, oju wan ti fo @cenbank draft for employment."
Another first class UI graduate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a UI graduate, Sonibare Oluwadamilola Oluwaseun, completed her degree with flying colours.
Calling herself an "award-winning babe", the lady (@SonibareDammy) shared photos and video from UI's 76th convocation ceremony.
