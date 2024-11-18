A Nigerian lady has returned to the country after living in the United States of America for 15 years

The lady returned and greatly surprised her mother when she was marking her birthday celebration

When the lady entered the venue of the birthday ceremony, her mother could not believe her eyes when she saw her

A Nigerian lady who has been living abroad for the past 15 years has finally returned home.

The most beautiful thing about her return was that she returned on the day her mother was marking her birthday.

The lady returned from America after 15 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@gemmy_shotit.

Source: TikTok

A video posted by Gemmy-shotit shows that the mother had no idea her daughter was returning to Nigeria on the day she did.

She took her mother by surprise and entered the venue of the birthday event unexpectedly.

The woman was shocked and happy at the same time as she rushed to hug her daughter.

The video was captioned:

"Your daughter came all the way from America 15 years after she left the country to surprise you on your 60th birthday. It was such an emotional moment for Mrs Inegbedion as she saw her daughter after 15 years."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns home from USA

@deboraholuyoriore said:

"Congratulations mummy. I pray to see my son one day."

@Kaosara Yemi said:

"The day of my joy will meet me too alive in good condition of health in Jesus name."

@Mofiyin_ndara said:

"Mummy congratulations. To many more yours."

@Makinwa Ifeoluwa said:

"Awwwwn. This is so beautiful to watch... very emotional."

@ucbridals said:

"The hug is tooooo tight. Congratulations to you ma."

@Mrs Emmanuel said:

"You are your mom’s photocopy. So beautiful to watch."

