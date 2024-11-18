A Nigerian lady posted a photo she took with her father when she was still a little child trailing around him

A Nigerian lady shared an inspiring throwback photo from when she was a child.

The photo showed the lady and her father when she was still a baby trailing around him.

The throwback photo was taken in 2009. Photo credit: TikTok/Queen Latifat.

Source: TikTok

In the old photo, Queen Latifat was standing beside her father, who owned a grinding engine.

She was also holding the grinding engine, which led some people to say she had been grinding since she was a child.

The old photo was taken in 2009, but the new one was taken in 2023 when she was having her matriculation in school.

The old and new photos have greatly inspired many people on the platform. Others congratulated her and told her to make sure she made her father proud.

Reactions as Nigerian lady shared inspiring photos

@B-toff said:

"Sha Mo omo eni to nse."

@Olayemi said:

"Na since when you small you don Dey grind. Congrats."

@lavish said:

"You don Dey grind since 4 years."

@Adunni_Eagle said:

"Congratulations!!! God preserve him for Convocation and beyond."

@Folashayo said:

"Shey daddy Dey small ni Abi daddy Dey old because that 2009 old pass this 2023 ooooo."

@DARRY BTC asked:

"How old are you now."

@Oluwamogzy101 aid:

"No follow dem do “clear” oo…face your studies and make daddy proud…congrats baby girl."

@Josh Roger said:

"That not 2009 rest maybe 2002 or 2003 self."

@HARDGUN said:

"Sha face your studies, no let this man suffer for nothing.. Make him proud."

Another lady posts throwback photo

Meanwhile, a lady shared a video on TikTok to show the transformation in her physical appearance.

The lady was taking part in the 'Esther was broke' viral TikTok challenge, and she shared her throwback video.

The video she posted attracted many reactions after people saw what the lady now looks like after she made money.

Source: Legit.ng