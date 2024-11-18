A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the items that her roommate suddenly returned to her

The roommate returned the items alongside a note explaining her reason for giving back the items before the agreed time

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the lady's behaviour

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share her surprise and frustration after her roommate unexpectedly returned all the items she had borrowed.

The girl had also attached a note explaining her genuine reasons for returning the items.

Lady surprised as roommate returns borrowed items

The video, posted on TikTok by @fran_chesca, showed the items which were placed on the bed alongside a note.

According to the roommate, she returned the items because she did not want to become the 'talk of the town'.

In her words:

"Thank you very much for your love and kindness. I'm returning everything I borrowed from you. I do not want to be the talk of town just because you all helped me. And never never sit on my bed. Just never."

Reactions as roommate returns borrowed items

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok, sparking reactions in the comments.

@Cheri baby said:

"It is not childish oh, tomorrow you will say na u they feed am."

@Angel said:

"She even return am you post, what if she no return am? Na God save am."

@Dave Anierobi Chiekezie commented:

"She counted the pepper. She is not childish. She don hear una dey talk about her for her back."

@Tracy said:

"So you people help her n still talk about her behind? Bad friends thank God she returned it."

@Gabriel Stephanie stated:

"Na me be the roommate guys, I don see shege for this girl hand."

@Purity Gold commented:

"That’s not childish girlly that’s self respect because small thing una go see person finish for this hard time."

@chiomzee_collections said:

"She returned you posted I can imagine if she did not. Omo it’s necessary you are among the posting and talking when you help someone."

@sally_crochet added:

"I swear this is not childish, my roommates still remind me up till date how she fed me when I had nothing, and I really blame myself for coming from a poor family background."

