A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing what she does whenever she visits her boyfriend's family house

According to the lady, she 'pretends' to be a wife material by washing clothes, doing the dishes and even cooking

Social media users who watched the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious video has taken social media by storm, showing a Nigerian lady's approach to impressing her boyfriend's family.

The clip revealed her attempts to portray herself as the ideal partner by taking on various household chores.

Lady performs house chores at boyfriend's family house Photo credit: @simplypishi/TikTok.

Nigerian lady proves to be wife material

Shared by @simplypishi on TikTok, the funny video showed the lady effortlessly switching into "wife mode" during visits to her boyfriend's family home.

She showed off her domestic skills, from washing clothes to cooking meals, and even doing the dishes.

"POV: Me whenever I am in my boyfriend's family house pretending to be a wife material," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady proves to be 'wife material'

Viewers on TikTok were amused by her funny act, flooding the comments section with reactions and praise.

@Abigail.Adebayo said:

"I’m sorry but I can’t."

@Lolade said:

"Something wey I no dey do for my mama house which kind love my boyfriend show me wey wan make me do am."

@Omobewaji said:

"Doing wifey duties while you’re a girlfriend is crazyyyyyyyy!"

@MUSA_ABIODUN commented:

"When my family no sick then go pack all these clothes give my baby."

@Ädemitökë said:

"One week now I never sweep my room, now imagine me in my in-law house."

@heeshaleenah said:

"I can do it but they don’t allow me especially the dad, that man is super romantic. But I cook when I want to prepare something special for them, but washing? Nope."

@CHERISH stated:

"After you don pretend finish make sure say you marry that boy ohh cause if you leave am I no sure say him and e family go see who go pretend again for them na you be the last woman standing."

@CHRISTABELTHEBILLIONAIRE said:

"Never doing this if them like make dem talk say I get bad character. I’m your guest I’m not doing your chores for you."

@Big Rossa stated:

"If you park car for outside you think dem go allow you do all this? Na even mummy dem go dey call you."

Watch the video below:

Lady helps boyfriend wash dirty clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared an interesting video showing how she spent her weekend at her boyfriend's house.

In the video, the lady did not only do his laundry, but also washed his toilet and made sure that his house was clean.

