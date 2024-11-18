Global site navigation

Lady Claims She Saw Obi Cubana Onboard Business Class Flight, Shares Why She Couldn't Approach Him
People

Lady Claims She Saw Obi Cubana Onboard Business Class Flight, Shares Why She Couldn't Approach Him

by  Ankrah Shalom 2 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing the celebrity she met while onboard a flight
  • According to the lady, she booked business class and just after the plane took off, she sighted Obi Cubana
  • Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

An Nigerian lady has shared her experience online after sighting popular businessman, Obi Cubana, onboard flight.

According to the lady, the unexpected meeting occurred after she splurged on a business class ticket.

Lady shares experience with Obi Cubana
Excited lady says she met Obi Cubana onboard flight Photo credit: @anitatee7/TikTok
Source: TikTok

Lady shares regrets after seeing Obi Cubana

While sharing her excitement on TikTok under the handle @anitatee7, the lady also opened up about her regrets.

The clip showed her seated comfortably in business class, before panning to reveal Obi Cubana sitting nearby.

In her caption, she expressed regret over not approaching Obi Cubana sooner.

She explained that the plane had already taken off before she noticed him, and by the time they landed, he had disappeared into the crowd.

In her words:

"POV: You booked a business class and met Obi Cubana in same flight. True true I don fck up. But we been don start fly before I notice say him dey. E pain me. We don dey fly I no suppose stand as we land I dey rush I no see am. As we land I no see my destiny helper again."

Reactions as lady speaks about Obi Cubana

The video sparked a frenzy of reactions from TikTok users who flooded the comments section with responses. Many teased her for not seizing the opportunity to network.

@FRIEDEN said:

"Person wen I go rush beg money ASAP. I go stand."

@DIGITAL VIKEE said:

"You jam destiny helper you still dey video am wey you for rush am."

@Peace real time said:

"I go just rush help am carry his bag."

@mercyjay556 said:

"U see ur helper u no run beg am money."

@Sally baby said:

"You for just go kneel down dey cry. Make him help you."

Lady emotional as brother meets Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video showing the moment her brother met with ace Nigerian singer, Davido.

In the video, the lady disclosed that her brother was called by the singer to teach him his viral DODO challenge.

