A little Nigerian boy has gone viral on social media after his emotional video surfaced on TikTok

In the funny video, the little boy was seen standing in class and 'questioning' himself about the direction of his life

A funny video showing a little Nigerian boy 'questioning' his life's purpose recently captured the attention of social media users.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the boy standing in his classroom, introspectively 'pondering' his future.

Shared by user @christiana352 on TikTok, the video sparked reactions in the comments section, with some viewers wondering if someone took his biscuits.

The boy's emotional queries, repeated throughout the video, touched viewers, sparking a mix of sadness and empathy.

With an innocent yet troubled face, he asked himself repeatedly:

"Wetin I go do for my life?"

@Karl_Glusmany said:

"Brother you don come be say you don come o, me self nor know wetin I go do for my life."

@asake commented:

"You will do great my boy, as I type this I speak light life peace joy and strength into your life you won’t die young and the lord will see you through In Jesus NAME I PRAY."

@Sdq Noble said:

"You see other girls wey dey there, dem no go reason how dem go take survive now nah play dem dey play later dem go come dey billing this boy wey dey reason about him future."

@Ifeanyi said:

"Na ancestor way come back to life, e shock am say na Nigeria them still born am."

@Malior_Emmanuel said:

"He might have heard this words from the parents, who might be going through a lot, God please help us, make our children no suffer."

@KAMPARHI CHROME said:

"First it was funny but after watching more than 30 times i started feeling very bitter from inside. Who else feel like did ?"

@Real_Gigi01 said:

"Na ancestor way come back, lol e think say Nigeria go don better he shock am say na Tinubu dey for sit lol."

@Min_Chinny_Gold added:

"But this is not a joke. He must have seen his dad or mum crying severely and saying this. Meaning allot is happening in his home. Kaii May God come through for them."

@Tun Mhi She said:

"Go sleep first tomorrow you continue na you I Dey talk to come back here."

@vbformlex added:

"Hmmm jokes apart ooh, this boy is saying something really profound. He’s asking what his purpose is, what did he come to this life to do and what will he do with his life. That’s what this question means, it’s very deep and spiritual."

Little boy seen thinking about life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared an intriguing video of her 10-month-old son who was lost in deep thoughts.

The boy placed his palm on his head as his concerned mother called his name severally to get him out of the scary position.

