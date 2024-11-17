A lifestyle influencer has shared an observation she made about her cylinder after it was filled at another gas station

A Nigerian lady, Nsikak Effiong, has narrated something shocking she noticed after her cylinder was filled at another gas station.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the lifestyle influencer revealed that she has been using the cylinder since she bought it in 2017.

Nsikak said she can't remember the cylinder's actual kilogram as she had never filled it herself, but her cousin had been doing it for her.

In her new residence, she said her gateman fills it, and he recently took it to a different gas station when her gas ran out.

Quite to her surprise, she was debited for a lesser amount than she usually paid for her gas, and this caught her attention.

What Nsikak discovered about her gas cylinder

When the gateman returned with her gas cylinder, Nsikak, who had given him her ATM card to run the errand, enquired why she was charged less than usual.

"...He said first it's no more N1200 but N1250. I said no problem. But why the lesser amount. He said he told the attendant 9kg - it should be filled. The attendant keyed in 9kg but when it got to 7kg it was full. It was full and no hissing sound. He told the attendant it's showing 7kg. She told him that's because it's full. He asked how come. She said but it's 7kg size nau. Ah!

"He said the previous place him and my cousin has been buying from. Even after telling them 9kg, the cylinder makes the hissing sound (to show that it's not full) but he always thought it's normal. And that the attendants over there would even tell him my cylinder is 11kg that it expanded bla bla," Nsikak wrote.

What Nsikak deduced about previous gas station

Nsikak concluded that the previous gas station was shortchanging her. She wrote:

"So this means, at the previous gas station, they probably were selling 6kg or even less worth of gas at the price of 9kg for the past 3yrs (since I moved here). Cos how is it their so called 9kg never filled my gas of 7kg. Hey God!

"Ah! My mom was around. So the scene was very dramatic 🤣. It's not funny o but I can laugh about it now.

"I thought it was only fuel pump that is altered. I had no idea gas pump can also be altered.

"It is well sha!"

Nsikak Effiong's gas cylinder story generates reactions

Rosemary Chizaram Ogbuni said:

''Most just blew air into it, I warned one of this gas boy yesterday,if my 1kg doesn't last up to 7 days you will refund my money.

''I can't buy gas today just to warm food and I'm back in 3 days time.

''He was just quite.''

Ojinika Ifunanya Jennifer said:

''Those people are thief's especially those at the filling station,we bought gas last week Sunday 18,250 now this gas is about to finish ,just one week ooo.

''Someone told me their side is around 16,800, you can imagine the difference and the one they bought for 2weeks is still there,but my own just people is almost finish,they alter all this pumps.''

Adewale Babatunde Abs said:

''It's well,it's preferable to buy gas in a gas station than all these retailers,I have alot of retailers In my street but I prefer to take bike to buy at the gas station .from my experience gas in the gas station last me a week longer than the one from the retailers.''

DramaBox Hook said:

''Gas is a highly compresseable liquid, 8 kg designated cylinder can still accommodate 10 kg , but it's not safe.''

FG looks to crash cooking gas price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian government had halted the export of locally produced Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas.

Ekperikpo Ekpo, the minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), disclosed the directive. The order seeks to prioritise domestic supply over exports to alleviate the burden of rising costs on Nigerian consumers.

His spokesman, Louis Ibah, shared the minister's statement after a high-level meeting in Abuja between the government and stakeholders in the cooking gas value chain.

