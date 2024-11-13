A Nigerian lady said she was left out on the invitation list for a wedding of someone she knows online

She said she was happy she was not invited to the wedding because she would have spent much money

According to her, to attend the wedding would have cost her nothing less than N24000 to prepare for aso-ebi and others

A Nigerian lady said a mutual was getting married, and she was not invited to the nuptials.

However, she said she was not angry and noted that there was no need to confront the person getting married.

The lady said she would not be spending money as she was not invited to the wedding. Photo credit: X/Phinesmile and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

According to Phinesmile, she was happy she would not be attending the wedding because she had escaped the expenses involved.

In her post, Phinesmile said if she were to attend the wedding, she would end up spending nothing less than N240k.

She wrote:

"A mutual is getting married, and she didn't tell me. She gave you all ashoebi and you all are saying I should confront her. The God that made her forget me is a good God. I dey avoid billing, you say confront her. I am not even offended. Cloth 100k. Tailor 50k. Makeup 30k. Bag and clutch 60k. Hair? Fuel? Let her forget me, biko. We will resume friendship after the wedding."

See her post below:

Reactions to Phinesmile's post

@datgurl_Maureen said:

"God should be cutting this same style for me too biko. Weddings this year made me broke totally😪 and I still have one next month, after finishing one 2weeks again."

@SegunAK01 said:

"Is God not a wonderful God. Saved you about 300k, but you wait till after the wedding before she remembers you."

@amensco2012 said:

"Spending almost 300k for apparels for a friend's wedding?"

@Hyceprincess2 said:

"I no dey even buy asoebi again. Me coming alone, you should be grateful. That forgetfulness is a very good one."

