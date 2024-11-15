Blessing CEO is not yet done with Saida Boj and shared how she would reveal some of the people she has dated

The relationship coach noted that she was born in the ghetto and she danced to Danfo Driver's hit song

Her video had some netizens supporting her while others asked her what she intended to gain from it

Relationship coach Blessing Okoro, aka Blessing CEO, has declared that her fight with influencer Sarah Idaji Ojone, aka Saida Boj, is not yet.

She threatened to expose the men that Saida Boy has dated including the older one with a large age gap.

According to Blessing, she can come to the level of the influencer to deal with her because she was born in the ghetto and has great knowledge about the street. In a video, she danced to I am Danfo Driver, a song by the defunct music group Danfo Driver.

The fight between Blessing and Saida Boj started after the former advised the latter to package her brand and not be a mini version of her. This irked Saida Boj and she insulted Blessing. Fans have continued to weigh into their drama as it seemed like the end is not here yet.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Blessing CEO drags Saida Boj

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Blessing CEO's video:

@coco_cocoag:

"Blessing you no de think about your children? Haba… do you even imagine the shame on them. Why are you always doing unnecessary scandals? Was this how your mother was disgracing you while growing up?"

@mhis__dollar:

"The good thing is that she is making you start wearing clothes from your closet because you don’t do before as your doing now so you both are teaching each other."

@ericsjosephine:

"I won see abeg."

@ruthiesizesix:

"She has learnt her lesson please just leave her."

Saida Boj tackles Blessing CEO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Saida Boj has resumed dragging Blessing CEO for commenting about her wig and sending her to the gallows.

The two have been on each other necks on social media and have been exchanging words in different posts.

In her response to the relationship expert, she gave her many unprintable names and shared her encounter with her at her house.

