Prophet Samuel has predicted a significant reshuffle in Nigeria after July, citing divine intervention to address current national challenges

He has warned of dire consequences if political leaders fail to improve governance and address the nation's economic hardships promptly

The prophet also called for other political changes to prevent continued stagnation and enable growth comparable to neighbouring countries

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel has offered a message of hope to Nigerians amid ongoing economic hardship and soaring cost of living

The cleric assured Nigerians that God revealed to him a significant reshuffle would occur in the country after the month of July 2024.

He made the declaration while speaking during his sermon on Sunday, July 7, 2024 monitored by Legit.ng.

He noted that political leaders must take immediate steps to improve governance while urging for calm.

His words:

"After this month, God will reshuffle our nation. This prophecy is the most parable prophecy I will say in my lifetime. After this month, Nigeria will be reshuffled. As we are watching other nation and scared of their revolution.

"Our own will be too row and automatic. People are begging the system and the system did not listen, very soon the system will beg the masses and the masses too will not listen. The masses will bring the system on their kneel thou says the lord of host."

He further emphasized:

""I have never mistake prophecy. This is not EndSars protest, the EndSars was a child's play. This is 'Supernatural Sars'. This prophecy will be neglected because they will think it is one of the random pastor talking for popularity."

Labour victory in UK

Prophet Samuel also highlighted the paradox of political victories, referencing the Labour Party's success in the UK compared to its struggles in Nigeria.

"We are now in a situation where the leading party causes both smiles and tears. Every weekend, they hoard fuel to prevent people from worshipping God."

Prophet Samuel also called for a two-party system to save Nigeria from stagnation.

He also shared the prophecy he had about Peter Obi, he said:

"I told him, Peter Obi, don't run because if you do, crowd will follow you because if you run, it will be too late because he has the flag but the flag was not complete with the last green.

"It was only the Green and white but without the last green.

