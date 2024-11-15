The former first vice president of Winners Chapel church Bishop David Abioye will be ministering at a program in the United States in November

The cleric announced the program on Facebook and invited people to join him for a time of power and recovery

This comes many hours after Bishop Abioye announced his first crusade after retiring from Oyedepo's Winners Chapel church

Bishop David Abioye, the recently retired vice president of Winners Chapel, has announced that he will be ministering at a US program come Friday, November 15.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Bishop Abioye shared a special flyer for the program which had his picture.

Bishop Abioye at a program titled "Divine Recovery". Photo Credit: Bishop David O Abioye

Source: Facebook

The program tagged "Divine Recovery" will be held at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 West Lancaster Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76107 in the United States.

Bishop Abioye, who had earlier announced his first crusade, invited people to join him at the program for a time of power and recovery. He wrote:

"IT’S TIME FOR YOUR DIVINE TURNAROUND!

"This Friday, November 15th, join me and thousands of believers for a time of power and recovery.

"Don’t miss this life-altering encounter.

"Register for FREE on Eventbrite now!"

Bishop Abioye's post stirs reactions

Nneka Oke said:

"Daddy we know God isn't and can't be done with you yet...

"Rather it's just the beginning 🔥🔥🔥."

Daniel Ciega Burbwa said:

"Not clear on why the redeemed logo...

"Congratulations daddy."

Kris Omakwu said:

"Alleluyah, your voice can not be retired to the glory of God."

Rechal Obiora said:

"Grace never retire it is of the LORD to retire his anointed your are a father to us, a mentor to many souls so daddy God have not yet finish with you Sir, more grace you have a greater field next level in Jesus wonderful name amen."

Michael Botu said:

"Without a doubt what's ahead is greater than what's past. More Grace we pray in Jesus Christ Name!"

SUNNY WAKAMA said:

"Man of God, it's actually your divine turn around, you don't know the reason why God separated you from your formal boss, God want to reward and bless you and turn your life around."

David Silas said:

"It's the time for a dramatic turn around of events for you sir. We're praying for you sir. More grace to carry on the assignment. The anointed can never be stranded. Grace will speak for you. Your labour of love in living faith church will be harvested in millions in Jesus name. God will do a quick work of recovery. We love you sir."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a New York-based pastor had shared why Bishop Abioye was retired from Oyedepo's Winners Chapel.

Bishop Abioye seeks volunteers for his crusade

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had called for volunteers for his forthcoming crusade.

On Wednesday, Abioye announced via Facebook that he would have a crusade in Abuja on November 23 and 30. Abioye's two-day Hour of Revival crusade tagged "Revive Us Again" will be held at the National Stadium, Velodrome, FCT, Abuja.

Bishop Abioye sought volunteers for the crusade and posted a link through which interested people could apply. Interested people are required to provide their full name, email address, phone number and other details when filling out the form.

