A lady said she desired to study medicine in school but the course was not given to her when she applied.

Instead of medicine, she was given zoology by the University of Ibadan, Oyo state.

In a story she shared on TikTok, Dbliscrochet said she rejected the course as medicine was her first love.

However, her father insisted she must proceed to school and threatened to hands-off her academic pursuit if she refused.

University of Ibadan student graduates with 2nd class upper

She reluctantly went to the University of Ibadan and commenced studies but kept trying to change her course.

Dbliscrochet wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) severally in a bid to change her course.

She did not succeed as she did not meet the cut-off mark set by the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, where she had applied to study medicine.

In fact, when she wrote the OAU post-UTME, she said the questions were so simple that she thought it would be a walk-over, but she didn't pass.

For instance, she was asked to tell the correct spelling of scissors, which she thought was a ridiculous question.

After trying and failing repeatedly Dbliscrochet decided to give up and concentrate on studying zoology at UI.

She has not graduated with a 2nd class degree in the course and said the journey was hard but she made it.

Reactions to Dbliscrochet's story

@Beekor said:

"Congratulations to you. But you should have tried state university with your jamb score, I’m sure you will surely secure MBBS."

@Baker_Rashfordcakes said:

"Congratulations. I also wrote post-UTME in UI for pharmacy but I didn’t meet the cutoff."

Nigerian graduate contacts Elon Musk

In a related story, a Nigerian man who recently graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso is looking for a job.

The man who studied computer science at LAUTECH updated his CV and sent it to billionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Starlink.

According to the man, he would want to join SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by Musk.

