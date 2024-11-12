A Nigerian man who has been a member of the Living Faith Church since 1988 has shared testimony about Bishop David Abioye

Dr Ime Etuk said Bishop Abioye who has retired from the Winners Chapel is a man filled with zeal for the things of God

According to him, the retired bishop always ensured that everything went well in the church during the early years

A Nigerian man who knows Bishop David Abioye well has shared a testimony about him.

Dr Ime Etuk said he joined the Living Faith Church in 1988 and he has known Bishop David Abioye since then.

Man speaks good of Bishop David Abioye. Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye.

Source: UGC

Dr Ime's testimony was included in a documentary video detailing Bishop Abioye's life of service at the Winners Chapel.

Dr Ime said the retired bishop represents an embodiment of zeal and commitment to kingdom service.

He said Bishop Abioye always made sure that things went well in the church even during the early days.

His words:

"I was privileged to join the Living Faith Church in 1988. And I would see zeal and commitment in Bishop Abioye. He represents the embodiment and epitome of kingdom service. He would ensure every service moved on well. He wants to be sure everything went well and that Jesus Christ is exalted in every service."

Bishop David Abioye recently retired from the Living Faith Church after attaining the age of 63.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Bishop Abioye's video

@lfcnungokuibesikpo9197 said:

"Encounter with your speaking spirit heal me of stuttering and today I am a pastor speaking well."

@aperturetv6421 said:

"I don't know why I kept crying watching some parts of this documentary. All I can say is that Bishop Abioye is a true man of God."

@GodandScience222 said:

"Good bless Bishop David Abioye for teaching us. What an impactful life and a life of service."

Photos show Bishop Abioye's retirement ceremony

Meanwhile, the retirement of Bishop David Abioye from the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, trended online.

The man of God retired at the age of 63 after serving the Living Faith Church for decades as a renowned preacher.

More photos from the retirement valedictory service have flooded social media as people congratulate Bishop Abioye for his meritorious service.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng