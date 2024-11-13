A video of a lecturer sharing money to students who attended his class has caught the attention of netizens

In the video, the students were seen smiling from ear to ear as they received their shares of the cash

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok praised the kind-hearted lecturer in the comments section

A Nigerian lecturer has earned praises online following his kind gesture to students who attended his class.

The clip, showcasing the man's kindness, quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments from social media users.

Kind lecturer gifts cash to students who attended his class Photo credit: @clarityclass2024/TikTok.

Lecturer shares N200 to students in class

Shared on TikTok by @clarityclass2024, the video captured the joyful students receiving their unexpected rewards.

They all smiled from ear to ear as a fellow student who was in charge of distributing the money, gave them N200 each.

"POV: Our lecturer gave students that attended his class money to go home. Lecturer of the year. If you like don't attend class," the video's caption read.

Reactions as students receive cash from lecturer

TikTok users praised the lecturer's generous act, flooding the comments section with positive remarks.

Many hailed him as an exemplary leader, demonstrating that teaching extends beyond academics.

@jenniferokol said:

"200 with the number I am seeing go don pass 10k he's a good man."

@DominicEA said:

"See people serious girlfriend them dey collect 200."

@Regal barbing Salon and Spa said:

"E no go pass Mass communication. Na them dey wear uniform go evening class pass."

@Godstime said:

"The bad lecturers dey gossip this good lecturer for backyard this afternoon."

@IBUCHIM said:

"The man has a lovely home. No be like my lecturers way go vex from house come dey transfer aggression give us dey fix quiz 7:am."

@Pretty loner said:

"Aah for AAU wen I da our agric lecturer na to use us plant cassava and corn dem sabi."

@christ Jesus have the power said:

"Na because de no plenty But God go bless am. He try pass tinubu he pocket no go dry him and he family go get abundance of food to eat."

@vincent said:

"Wow N200 each person. He try o."

@VICTORY said:

"Our faculty lecturers nor go see this one oo nah to day collect 5k from students way go mistakenly pull their suit jacket."

@Sa.rahstarr18 added:

"Prof ojo nor dey see e mate after u use us attend 6:30am classes for two session, not even biscuit and coke."

Watch the video below:

Lecturer buys breakfast for students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University decided to put smiles on the faces of his students who were in class.

The lecturer attended a class at the EBSU CAS Campus, and he decided to give some money to students to buy food.

