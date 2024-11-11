Video of Older Nigerian Man In Law School Inspires Many on TikTok, People Praise His Determination
- A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing a friendly man who was her true friend in law school
- In the trending clip, she shared several moments with him and expressed sadness that it was time to leave law school
- Many social media users who watched the touching video stormed the comments section to react to it
A touching video shared by a young Nigerian law student has revealed her special bond with an older friend from law school.
The clip celebrated the camaraderie she shared with the older man, who became a pillar of support during her academic journey.
Lady shares moments with law school 'buddy'
Posted by @turahbmg on TikTok, the compilation video captured several heartwarming moments between the lady and her dear friend.
From shared laughter to moments of encouragement, their friendship transcended age and blossomed into something beautiful.
As she bid farewell to law school, her emotions were heightened and she confessed to missing him already.
"Law school just came to an end but you're already missing your buddy," the video's caption read.
Reactions as law student shows off buddy
TikTok users, moved by the sincere display of friendship, flooded the comments section with reactions.
Many praised the unlikely duo's heartwarming connection, while others applauded the elderly man's kindness and mentorship.
@Jemarde said:
"Mr Onita. My economics teacher afss ph. Your economics note must be up to date."
Fills said:
"If this man fit study Law, naim some people dey discourage me cos I want to do it as my second degree and I haven’t even reached 23yrs. Saying early marriage is good up and down. Mxw!"
@Mummy’s Littlegirl said:
"He looks like my economics teacher in Airforce secondary school, if it’s him he’s really a great man and a good disciplinarian too!!"
@Toria said:
"To be honest, this is like a motivation for me cause I graduated this year and want to go for another degree in nursing, but everyone thinks of age, you're a girl blah blah, but I'm only 20."
@Tammi said:
"Your buddy was my buddy when he was in Year 5. It's so good to see him thriving. A real inspiration."
@shines_allure commented:
"Awwwww. He is my Senior colleague from rivers state university. A very sweet man."
@abkrsiddid added:
"Tears in my eyes. This is really inspiring. Here I am at 26 thinking I have had enough of life. I wanted to give up so bad but I guess am just starting."
Watch the video below:
Nigerian kids speak about classmate
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of some little children speaking about their classmate during her birthday party captured the attention of netizens.
In the funny video posted on TikTok, the children talked about the classmate and mentioned what she usually does in class.
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.