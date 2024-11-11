A Japanese man has gone viral on social media after participating in the trending Dodo challenge on TikTok

In a captivating video, the young man danced to Davido's song in line with the beat, leaving netizens in awe

Social media users who came across the entertaining video stormed the comments section to react to it

A young Japanese man's incredible dance skills took the internet by storm after he participated in the popular Dodo challenge on TikTok.

His energetic performance to Davido's hit song left viewers mesmerised and earned him admiration online.

Japanese man dances to Davido's song

The captivating video, shared by @shob777 on TikTok, showed the man's swift movements and impeccable rhythm.

With effortless swagger, he glided through the dance, his stylish execution leaving onlookers in awe.

The video quickly racked up views and sparked a frenzy of comments from social media users who watched it.

Reactions as Japanese man joins Dodo challenge

Nigerians were stunned by the Japanese dancer's mastery of Afrobeat choreography, with many wondering how he had acquired such impressive skills.

@Shally pearls said:

"Chairman you dey dance."

@chiisom.a said:

"This is pay back for that Nigerian Korean movie."

@Jena said:

"Person wey suppose dey act wicked CEO for kdramas dey here dey dance."

@Mary said:

"Sir please could you help me? I want to come to Japan and teach you."

@Ju Mira said:

"Even oyibo dey feel am chairman you dey dance 001 to the world."

@Precious said:

"Rip to us in advance I’m drop this comment on 2024 to anyone seeing this on 3024 just know that Davido is the best."

@LOLA said:

"When he no dey buy fuel 1400 per liter. Happiness wan wound am."

@Princess_sindy said:

"He did those steps putting on a suit, we need to give him his flowers cos he did well."

@Chima said:

"Wizkid fans go think say na action film. The man is a 1000000/100."

@BENDA IVAN said:

"Who else is watching on Saturday Night. Justice for Balthazar."

@Williams Yudhy added:

"I mistakenly played Davido's song for heaven. God quickly upgrade my rank as an angel."

Watch the video below:

