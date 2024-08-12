A lecturer at the Ebonyi State University decided to put smiles on the faces of his students who were in class

The lecturer attended a class at the EBSU CAS Campus and he decided to give some money to students to buy food

The students were happy and it appears the wards of naira notes were shared in class with the students present

A Nigerian lecturer did something heartwarming for his students when he attended a lecture.

The lecturer shared some money to his students for them to use to buy breakfasts for themselves.

EBSU lecturer shares money to his students. Photo credit: TikTok/@astrum_luris.

Source: TikTok

A video posted by Astrum Luris shows the lecturer in class with the students, and every one of them was happy.

EBSU lecturer gives students breakfast money

There were wards of naira notes seen on the class desks, apparently given out by the lecturer.

Astrum noted that those who did not come to class that day would miss the breakfast money shared by the lecturer.

Astrum said:

"Wahala for who no come school today. When the Attorney General of state is your lecturer."

The Nigerian lecturer is said to be from the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lecturer gives money for breakfast to his students

@Chinex said:

@Delphine dem course our own lecturers

@Bennyz_sparkles said:

"Na Ebonyi state university CAS campus be this."

@Jay Jay 01 said:

"Nah so one lecturer gave us money to go buy exotic drink."

@YASSIR UMAR said:

"Una go meet for exam!"

@Maggie thrift store and more said:

"Can never happen in buk."

@Tare said:

"@Faithful Francis how do we tell this pipo that our lecturer (deputy governor) has shared 10k each twice for everyone in the class for lunch."

@JESSICA said:

"My departmental lecturers will never try this."

@deese .babyyyy said:

"I fit stay this man class till night sef."

Source: Legit.ng