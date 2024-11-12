A young 21-year-old girl has shared an emotional video on TikTok lamenting bitterly over her small stature

According to her, despite being over 20 years old, she still gets mistaken for a 10 year old due to her physique

Social media users who came across the video consoled her in the comments and shared their suggestions

A touching video shared on TikTok captured a 21-year-old lady expressing her deep frustration and insecurity about her petite stature.

Despite having reached adulthood, she often found herself being mistaken for a pre-teen due to her physical appearance.

Lady laments over being shaped like 10-year-old

Lady laments over small body stature

Mije.zesty, the young lady behind the emotional post, confessed her longing for a second puberty, hoping it would bring the physical development she felt had bypassed her.

Her words touched the hearts of viewers, who offered words of encouragement and consolation in the comments section.

In the video, she lamented the irony of being overshadowed by children ten years her junior, who seemed to have developed more physically.

In her words:

"Me begging God to speed up my second puberty because I'm almost 22 and still shaped like a 10 year old. Because tell me why children I am 10 years older than have more assets than me. Was I born at the wrong time?"

Reactions as lady laments over body size

TikTok users shared their personal struggles with self-acceptance, offering reassurance that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

@moyosore reacted:

"Wait, is there something like a second puberty?Don't give me false hope pls."

@oceanic_mira2 said:

"Exactly because how will ss3 boys be asking for my number a whole graduate."

@Oluwadamilola said:

"First and second puberty came and passed me by. I'm 27 in two months."

@martha said:

"Some will even be asking if my school bus left me thinking its my younger one. Me wey remain just few months to finish university."

@S.O.M.M.I.E commented:

"I’m 22 also and people will be asking what class are you now and when I say I’m in my final year the looks is just different."

@kevin@005 commented:

"Girl talk no more. Me am at uni 2nd year but wen am with my younger cousins who happen to be in primary 7 people think that we are classmates."

@Tohbie added:

"I stopped growing since I was 17 and I’m 24 now some people mistook me as a 20 yrs old girl."

Lady laments over her body size

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media to cry out, saying she is being body shamed by people.

The 20-year-old was captured shedding tears in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

