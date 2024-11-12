A lady has sparked reactions on social media after showing off her beautiful young-looking mum

In the clip, the 20-year-old lady said she looked older than her mother who's already 36 years old

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to her claim

A young lady has shared a video gushing over the young-looking appearance of her mother who's in her late 30s.

The 20-year-old daughter pointed out to her followers that she appeared older than her 36-year-old mother.

Lady proudly shows off young-looking mum

Posted by @livhuwanaakukwe1 on TikTok, the clip captured the duo sitting side by side, showcasing their physical attributes.

Viewers marveled at the mother's youthful appearance despite having lived for about three and a half decades.

"I look older than my mum. She's 36 and I am 20," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off young-looking mum

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

Many praised the mother's effortless elegance, while others playfully teased the daughter about her observation.

@CDA asked:

"Does she still discipline you or you discipline her?"

@Mungai NGUGI Daniel said:

"You may be saying it like a joke but it's true. She's very beautiful."

@MLH said:

"No my dear u dnt look old. Ur mom is just beautiful and u r. My phn stopped typing."

@Lemo said:

"Why do I feel hurt by this you don’t look 30 no and yeah your mom;looks young but not younger than you."

@Riatu said:

"Looking older than your age really hurts."

@Nosipho khuzwayo said:

"Smiling because life didn't end when I found out that my mom is actually younger than me".

@olarotimiii asked:

"Who's the mother?"

@Awdattbezzs added:

"Nahh it's this new generation, people be looking 25 whilst they still 19 , 20. Even scientists are saying girls are reaching puberty earlier than bfr."

