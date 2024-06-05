A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to cry out, saying she is being body shamed by people

The 20-year-old was captured shedding tears in a video that has since gone viral on social media

While some social media users laughed at her over the video, many sent her words of encouragement

A Nigerian youth has lamented online over her body size.

Taking to TikTok, @missraregem hoped she won't be too slim in another life and get body shamed.

She said she was being body shamed. Photo Credit: @missraregem

"Maybe in another life I won't be too slim and get body shamed," wording on her video read.

In the clip, the 20-year-old was comforted by someone in the background as she shed tears over her situation.

Internet users encouraged her with kind words.

Another lady had cried out online for help after her boyfriend broke up with her for being plus-size.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the petite lady's lamentation

user1957483594369 said:

"Don't mind those people that is how they body shame me too is okay.

"Na slim dey rule."

Brownny said:

"Stop crying ....stop giving them a chance to look down on you.... rather make them hate their own bodyI am also slim."

Laa_tasha❤️ said:

"Am currently facing this rn it hurts like mad."

Hèlëñ said:

"I was fetching water from well today my bro ask me who send me wat breeze blow i fall inside dont let anything get to u o."

JESUS BABY ☦️✝️ said:

"Abegiiiii no Dey cry yeye cry again ooo we just slim we no kill anyone."

nellyann said:

"Dey play you don see me E remain small breeze go Dey carry me E come be like say I no Dey eat."

Mihz Lucky Billions said:

"My bf dey ask me everyday day where the food way i dey eat dey enter he say make i go buy weight gain."

Joy samuel said:

"If this girl see me she go thankGod for her life."

