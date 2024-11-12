Bishop David Abioye has finally released the 'next chapter' video after retiring from the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel)

Goshen City, Nasarawa state - Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) has shared his story of impact and relationship with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry after retiring from the Liberation Commission in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

Abioye started one of the first five branches of the church in Maiduguri in 1987 Photo credit: David Abioye/David Oyedepo

Abioye recounted how he met with Oyedepo in January, I980 before his 19th birthday.

In a 33-minute video of six chapters shared on his YouTube channel, Abioye gave a chronological account of his life and ministry since 1980.

He talked about how he started one of the first five branches of the church in Maiduguri in 1987. Recounting the days of little beginning, sleeping on benches, and having church in his house.

It is an inspiring and remarkable story of 38 years of service, submission, and dedication.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyedepo sent forth Abioye with prayers as he retires from Living Faith Church Worldwide.

Oyedepo released words of blessings on Abioye during his valedictory service on Friday, October 18.

Abioye's retirement is based on the rules of the Mandate which is the Constitution or operational manual of the Liberation Commission

Watch the video below

Oyedepo warns critics of deputies' retirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oyedepo warned critics of the retirement of his two deputies.

The cleric emphasised that the retirements of Bishops Aremu and Abioye were in line with the church's operational guidelines, which is The Mandate.

According to Oyedepo, those wishing for the downfall of the church are wasting their time, adding that the religious house was being run by divine intervention.

